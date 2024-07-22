Secrets to longevity revealed as Joan celebrates 100 years young

'Extraordinary' was no exaggeration upon meeting Batehaven resident Joan Smith.
About to turn 100 when she sat down with ACM, Joan was still driving, "on a restricted licence" she was quick to add, but also living independently in her own home.
It didn't stop there.
Joan had just recovered from a fairly serious leg injury after 12 weeks in hospital, and she was recuperating after a bout of COVID.
She looked extraordinarily fit and well, sipping a glass of bubbly with her daughter Kate, late morning on a Wednesday.
The sun was close enough to being over the yardarm and at 100 years old, why not?
When asked if this was her secret to longevity, Joan affirmed, with a twinkle in her eye, it was important to celebrate the moments.
She also admits to "sheer bloody mindedness".
Born Joan Isobel Guy in the small village of Sutterton in Lincolnshire, England July 24, 1924, she was the daughter of Isobel Morley and Jack Guy.
Candid in her description of her early childhood, Joan said her mum left on Christmas Eve when she was four years old.
Jack raised Joan between the two pubs that he ran. Joan said she "thought the world of him".
Living in Boston, Lincolnshire during the war, Joan said she had a front row seat to the thousand-bomber raids setting out for Germany from the nearby airfields.
She was 18 years old at the time - the same age as her granddaughter Lola seated next to her.
Joan had vivid memories of the Second World War, her friends and acquaintances going away and many not returning.
"We were having a party for my 18th birthday and it was just going to be, there was no romance in this, a group of the boys [Royal Air Force]," she said.
"My aunt and uncle, who I lived with, owned a restaurant and they used to come in there so I knew a lot of these boys.
"This particular boy who I was inviting, his plane went down, he was killed that night.
"They were all so young - I shed tears for years and years.
"They were all promising young men, by gosh."
Her husband Jim was in the Royal Air Force (RAF), stationed at Coningsby during the war.
He was a pathfinder in the RAF Bomber Command, guiding Lancaster bombers to their targets. It was skilled and dangerous work, and Jim was involved in the famous Dambusters raid.
They met the month after the war ended and married the following year.
When they first married Jim was studying to be an electrical engineer and Joan was studying bookkeeping.
Jim was ambitious and curious by nature, "an exceptional man" said Joan.
Their daughter Kate was born in 1951.
He moved his young family to Western Australia in 1956, when he got a job with the GPO.
Joan recalls the voyage, travelling first class on the SS Iberia, on which she "cried the whole time".
Joan dutifully moved with Jim but missed England greatly at first.
In a sign of things to come, Jim built the family home in Mount Pleasant with Joan's help.
Many years later she found herself laying 22,000 bricks alongside Jim, at their home in Batehaven. It is the house she still lives in.
The family grew as the couple welcomed their second child Peter, before moving to Cooma in 1964 when Jim got a job on the Snowy Scheme.
For a short time Joan moved back to England with the children in the hope that the family would settle there.
But Jim, who remained working as an electrical engineer, while studying law, wished to remain in Australia.
Joan moved back to Cooma with her young children, where the couple raised them.
"It was a lovely place to live," said Joan
"It was a beautiful place for them to grow up."
As the children grew older, Joan and Jim began laying those bricks in Batehaven, after purchasing a block of land in 1969 for 450 pounds.
Having holidayed on the South Coast over the years, it seemed like the natural place to retire when the time came.
After Jim died in 2002, Joan filled her life with volunteering, including 18 years with the Salvation Army, her family, her dog Balu and her garden.
In her early 80s Joan found love again when she met Ray Duke.
A neighbour, Ray had recently lost his wife when Joan lost Jim. The pair enjoyed 17 years together.
"We had some lovely years together - very nice," she said
Quick to laugh and smile, particularly when speaking of her grandchildren and other neighbourhood children, it was abundantly clear Joan loved the younger generations.
It appeared the feeling was mutual. Peter and Kate have remained living close by, with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren visiting Joan regularly.
"And they all come whenever they can - Lola's so good she just pops in," said Joan
"I'm so lucky because they all come down and they stay."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.