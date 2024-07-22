Best in the business: Eurobodalla Business Awards black tie gala

Eurobodalla's business community celebrated its shining lights on Saturday night, when the Eurobodalla Business Awards 2024 were presented.
Nearly 200 guests filled the Bay Pavilions auditorium for the black tie dinner and awards presentation on July 20.
The major award of the night - the 2024 Business of the Year - went to the Narooma Mountain Bike Club, cementing what has been an incredible year for the fledgling business.
The trails only opened to the public in late December 2023 and had already attracted more than 40,000 people to the region, co-founder Georgie Staley said upon receiving the award.
Ms Staley said they were also seeing plenty of returning visitors due to the world-class mountain bike trails.
She said she was incredibly proud of her team, and particularly thanked her husband and business partner David O'Brien.
"We enjoy working closely with other Eurobodalla businesses and working with other nearby MTB trails to cross-promote the entire region," Ms Staley said.
"As a result we are drawing people right through our economy."
In announcing the award, Eurobodalla Mayor Mat Hatcher said the business of the year was chosen from among all the nominations and finalists, and based on "the most outstanding application".
The Narooma Mountain Bike Trails had also been named a finalist in the Outstanding Visitor Experience category, with that award going to the Narooma Oyster Festival.
Meanwhile, other category winners included JJJ Oriental Store for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion; Tuross Little Lambs Preschool for Excellence in Sustainability; Banksia Villages for Outstanding Community Organisation; and Sanitair Batemans Bay for Outstanding New Business.
In the individual awards, Nicole McDonald from Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels was named the year's outstanding employee, and Henry Hicks from Achieve Plumbing and Gas the outstanding young business leader.
A People's Choice award was also presented on the night, with Clare Lovelace from Soul Tribe Studio the gracious winner.
"I am all about offering a space where people feel safe, supported, happy and healthy," the yoga studio owner said.
The Eurobodalla Business Awards night was the first held since 2019 and the pre-COVID era.
Cr Hatcher noted there were around 3000 small businesses that call the shire home, many supported by the various chambers of commerce.
During the awards night, each of those chambers shared details of their business advocacy efforts and community successes from the past year - as well as some exciting events still to come.
Given the overwhelmingly positive vibes from the night, the business awards will likely return to being a regular entry on the Eurobodalla calendar.
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion - JJJ Oriental Store
Excellence in Sustainability - Tuross Little Lambs Preschool
Outstanding Employee - Nicole McDonald, Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels
Outstanding Community Organisation - Banksia Villages
Outstanding New Business - Sanitair Batemans Bay
Outstanding Visitor Experience - Narooma Oyster Festival
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Henry Hicks, Achieve Plumbing and Gas
People's Choice Award - Soul Tribe Studio
Business of the Year - Narooma Mountain Bike Club
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.