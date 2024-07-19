Be vigilant about the lasting impacts of sun worshipping

While the current run of weather may make this topic seem incongruous, a colleague's thoughts on sun safety this week rang true for me.
Having just recently been through my own skin cancer scare and carcinoma removal, it felt worthwhile sharing the below with readers as well:
I recently had a mole removed that had looked a little unusual.
While the outcome was good, it was a defining moment for me as I reflected on the sun worshipping life I led in my youth.
I grew up in a beachside village on the South Coast of NSW. Going to the beach was one of my favourite things to do.
It was back in the 70s and 80s and the sun safety warnings were limited - if at all. That was until the Slip, Slop, Slap ads came into force in 1981. The ad's message was to slip on a shirt, slop on some sunscreen, slap on a hat to protect yourself from the damaging, cancer-causing rays of the sun.
Prior to that campaign we were all pretty much naive, ignorant and dismissive to the damage the sun could cause to our health and wellbeing. People were still getting melonomas and dying but awareness was limited.
I remember my grandparents often telling me the sun could be dangerous and I should not be getting sunburnt. But as a young person, I really didn't think it was a concern for me.
The image of a bronzed Aussie was something to which I most aspired. A glowing, tanned, appearance was a sign of being healthy back then. In fact, my father would at times say "you look a little pale, you need to get a tan."
And then there were the tanning oil advertising campaigns that were everywhere.
Slip, slop, slap was a fantastic campaign that prompted a change in public attitude, but in those early days the tanning oil promotions still seemed louder.
Fortunately, the tide has turned and most people I know are now aware and pushing a consciousness about sun safety. It is also a work safety requirement for any outdoor workers.
No doubt many of us who grew up in the mid-20th Century are mindful of the damage that has already been done, often having sun spots removed and sadly in, too many cases, succumbing to the aftermath of a life in the sun.
According to Cancer Australia there were about 18,000 new people diagnosed with melanoma in 2023. At the same time there was a total 65,000 people living with the cancer. Sadly, more than 1300 people were expected to die from the disease in 2023.
While we can't turn back the clock I urge everyone to be vigilant about any changes they see on their skin, and never hesitate to have those changes checked by a doctor promptly. While the damage of past sun worshipping may be done we can still play an active role in limiting the impact through vigilance.
And please do all you can to prevent the problem from infiltrating future generations.
We are now, in many cases, the parents and grandparents with wise advice. Let's hope our message is not dismissed.
- Ben Smyth, Far South Coast Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.