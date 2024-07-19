Four women's teams tackle new rugby league competition

Four rugby league teams from across the South Coast will be competing in the inaugural Group 16 women's tackle competition, starting this weekend.
Snowy River Bears, Cooma, Narooma and Merimbula-Pambula have entered the competition which will be played over the remaining six weeks of the Group 16 senior competition.
The full women's tackle competition is a flow on from last year's very successful Group 16 November 9s competition.
With a surge in the popularity and an increase in player numbers for women playing the sport, the introduction will provide women the opportunity to play tackle as opposed to the tag options currently available.
TV coverage and viewer numbers for women's tackle have grown in recent years, with the women's State of Origin increased to three games this year and the NRLW expanding to 10 teams next season.
The Group 16 competition will commence on July 20-21 with Cooma taking on Narooma on Saturday at the Cooma Showground from 1pm.
Merimbula-Pambula will be taking on Snowy River Bears at the Pambula Sports Complex on Sunday from 12pm.
During a Group 16 board meeting in June, it was decided due to the Bega Rec Ground being out of action for at least 12 months for a significant redevelopment project, a change of venue for finals was required.
Group 16 chairman Allan Wilton said Pambula Sportsground had been considered, but said Bill Smyth Oval at Narooma was chosen for its good crowd seating and the availability of adequate parking.
The grand final will be played on August 25, which coach for the Narooma Devils women's tackle side, Damo Rotumah said would be exciting given the lack of a first grade Narooma team.
"We have an under-18s team, and now the women's, and I hope we can get both sides into the grand final to represent the community," Rotumah said.
"I am very excited as it's a good foundation for the women down here and it's a good platform.
"We just turn up, train, make sure we're getting numbers, the girls are keen, and we're ready to go tomorrow in Cooma."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.