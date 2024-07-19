Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Letters

LETTERS: Moruya hospital site optimal for majority of shire's population

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
July 19 2024 - 11:10am
Turning the first sod on the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital site at Moruya. Picture supplied
Hospital location optimal for majority

Further to my recent letter confirming the location of the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is optimal considering relative distances between major hospitals, an examination of official population figures within the shire shows that 52.6 per cent of the 2024 population is closer to Moruya (and is forecast to expand relatively more in the years up to 2036).

