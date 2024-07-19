LETTERS: Moruya hospital site optimal for majority of shire's population

Further to my recent letter confirming the location of the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is optimal considering relative distances between major hospitals, an examination of official population figures within the shire shows that 52.6 per cent of the 2024 population is closer to Moruya (and is forecast to expand relatively more in the years up to 2036).
This again confirms that the location of the new hospital is best placed in Moruya and hopefully dispels some of the contrary views being bandied about.
Let's just get on with it and forget the parochial nonsense.
I'd just like to say how much I appreciated the caring, respectful attitudes and professional service shown to me by staff and visiting medical officers at Moruya Hospital during my two short stays in the hospital this year. Thank you all.
Council claims it is fixing the budget. This ratepayer is very disappointed to see key services, like the Moruya Library hours, reduced to save about $100,000 per annum while the Bay Pavillions continue with a projected loss of $5m in 2024/25.
Currently the Moruya Library is open from 10am - 4pm Saturdays and Sundays. From July 6 it will only open from 10am - 12.30pm on Saturday and close on Sundays. This is a significant reduction in service for a very small saving.
It looks a lot like the austerity of Tory governments in the UK and the Tony Abbott Coalition governments which used a budget deficit to justify cuts to services that mostly impact those with low incomes and the disadvantaged.
These types of cuts tear at the social fabric of our community. It's as crazy as the proposal to make small savings by stretching out grading of gravel roads from six months to nine months. With our extreme weather this may not end well for drivers.
While the council makes cuts to important services that affect our safety and social cohesion, the biggest contributor to the budget deficit is still the Bay Pavillions - a whopping $5m.
And the best they could come up with is to develop a sustainability plan for the Bay Pavillions over the next 12 months. You have to be kidding me.
While the council has been very secretive about the costs of the building, we do know that that it has staggering energy costs, which could be tackled by installing a large car park solar array.
In the last four years the council has missed so many opportunities to secure grant funding to install energy efficiency and renewable systems at its facilities which would have cut running costs without reducing services. This would be a much smarter and socially equitable way to help with fixing the budget.
Australia is the driest inhabited continent and in the southeast and southwest of the country, it is even getting drier.
Nuclear power plants require huge amounts of water to stay safely cooled. At Three Mile Island, a cooling malfunction caused part of the core to melt destroying a reactor. At Fukushima, the failed power supply disabled cooling systems causing all three reactor cores to melt.
Overseas, drought has forced reactors to shut down. The four inland plants proposed by Peter Dutton would take water from rivers or aquifers.
Then there's the radioactive waste.
According to Scientific American, even though the US has had nuclear power since 1958, it has yet to agree on a storage site. About 88,000 tonnes of spent fuel are stranded at 77 sites across 35 states, increasing by about 2000 tonnes each year.
The article concludes, "Even if the US starts today, it will take decades to site, design and build a facility for disposal of its nuclear waste stockpile."
And finally, there's the need for ongoing monitoring to avoid accidents. After Fukushima, the US set up 61 centres just to respond to accidents. In 2022, half of France's reactors were shut down because ultrasound checks found stress corrosion in their cooling systems.
Australia does not want to import these costly and risky problems. The simplicity and cleanliness of renewables avoid them all.
