Mary Haigh enjoys cuddles with 20th great-grandchild

For long-time Batemans Bay resident Mary Haigh (formerly Lowe), family is a treasure.
She particularly enjoyed a recent visit from the newest addition to that treasure trove - her 20th great-grandchild, Ely.
Only weeks old, Ely was a new daughter for Joannah Lowe, who grew up in Batemans Bay and now lived in Canberra.
"She came for the weekend so I could enjoy a cuddle," Mary said.
Mary said she had four sons and four daughters, leading to the greatly extended family.
While now spread far and wide, including in Canberra and Melbourne, Mary said one of her grandsons moved back to Broulee, and her son Mick Lowe worked at the Catalina Club golf club.
Mary said she moved to the region more than 40 years ago.
She had sold a newsagency business in Goulburn and moved to Surf Beach into a house her son had built for the family.
She said she then owned and ran a toy store in the region for several years - "our grandchildren thought that was very good".
"It's a good place to live. I love it," Mary said.
"I feel pretty fortunate."
Mary will soon celebrate her 95th birthday, hopefully surrounded by plenty of family.
