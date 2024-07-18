Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wearing pyjamas to work to support kids in care

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 18 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Batemans Bay's Commonwealth Bank staff will be wearing their PJs to work on Friday, but it's not because they want a lazy sleep-in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.