Wearing pyjamas to work to support kids in care

Batemans Bay's Commonwealth Bank staff will be wearing their PJs to work on Friday, but it's not because they want a lazy sleep-in.
The branch will be getting behind The Pyjama Foundation on July 19 and invited the community to help raise funds for children in foster care.
Batemans Bay branch aimed to bring much-needed attention to The Pyjama Foundation, which offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care, providing assistance with reading, writing and building self-confidence.
The branch was also selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout July.
"While it can feel a little strange staying in our PJs during a work day, we're delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care," Kyralee Walshe, Batemans Bay branch manager, said.
"We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation."
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 46,000 Australian children were currently living in foster care.
The Pyjama Foundation's tailored Love of Learning program aimed to provide children in care with the opportunity to change the direction of their lives through learning, life skills, and confidence.
Bronwyn Sheehan OAM, founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation, said the program provided children in care with mentors who showed these kids they were loved, cared for and could achieve anything they put their minds to.
"We know our program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids," Ms Sheehan said.
"When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life 20 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact it could have.
"Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives.
"We'd like to thank the Commonwealth Bank Batemans Bay branch staff for supporting National Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care."
Drop in to the Commonwealth Bank Batemans Bay branch, 19 Orient Street, to make a donation and support the cause.
