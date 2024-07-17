Surfing, Currowan bushfire feature in Ulladulla writer's latest book

Mark Rafidi's latest novel, 'Salt Runs Through', is set entirely in Ulladulla before and during the Currowan bushfire.
It features a main character who finds that even places like Ulladulla have a not-so-idyllic side.
'Salt Runs Through' has been endorsed by champion Shoalhaven surfers Russell Bierke and Pam Burridge, as surfing is one of its topics.
The author is an Ulladulla High School teacher who has lived in the local area for close to 15-years.
He wants to invite people to attend the book's launch and author conversation at the Ulladulla Library on Wednesday, July 31 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
"The start of 'Salt Runs Through' was bouncing around internally for a few years," he said.
"I knew it [the book] was important, and that I should write it, but I was procrastinating."
Several events, including a catch-up with a former student, inspired him to stop procrastinating and start writing.
"We [he and the former student] caught up over a coffee and he grilled me about what I was doing, and if I was still writing," Mr Rafidi said.
"I was all but finished with writing then and wanted to spend my free time surfing and fishing. For the next half an hour, he [the student] gave me a serve and demanded I get back into writing. That stuck with me.
"So, I parked myself in front of my laptop and wrote. I kept at it every day, and months later, in the middle of summer, I completed it."
Standing on the Shoulders of Giants, Ishmael's Oud, and The Library at the Edge of the World are his previous works.
Mr Rafidi as someone who "always had a fascination with language" is happy to give advice to budding authors.
"Writing and drafting is hard work. There's no getting around spending a good portion of your life typing," he said.
"If you're going to commit hours each day, then you want to make sure it's a story worth telling.
"Know the market and your audience. Read extensively into the genre or category or market you want to write for. Know what titles are being sold, the word length your manuscript needs to be."
He is currently working on another project.
"I am working collaboratively with Paul O'Sullivan on a picture book aimed at older audiences called 'The Photographer'," Mr Rafidi said.
"I wrote a first draft a decade ago and Paul has been illustrating it for the past seven years. He's done an incredible job.
"We both cannot wait until it comes out next year."
