Military veteran offers to help ease mental scars

Nathan Darvill wants to use his own struggles to help ex-servicemen.
He talks about being in a dark place after a childhood full of trauma and a military career spanning 20 years that also left him with mental health scars.
He wants to use those same scars and experiences to help others.
Nathan recently started an Ulladulla-based counselling service called Expressive Mind Therapy with wife Kellie.
He wants to help veterans, and people in general, who are looking to recover from trauma.
"I am not looking to make money out of veterans - I just want to offer a small amount of my time to locals within the area, maybe from Nowra down to Batemans Bay, to give them avenues and some free sessions when they are struggling," he said.
"I want to give back to veterans because I know what it's like to be a veteran who is struggling - feeling like no-one around understands what you are going through, but I do.
"If the best part of their day is being able to get out of bed and come in here having a chat and a coffee with me, then that's only making a positive impact on them - well that is what I think."
To find out more, visit the website www.expressivemindtherapy.com.au, email admin@expressivemindtherapy.com.au or call (02) 81 118 414.
"Just let them know you want to speak to Nathan the counsellor here and there will be some sessions available if someone wants immediate support in the here and now - and it's free," he said
Nathan said too many veterans, in particular, suffered in silence. He wanted to help ease their suffering.
He knew other great people and organisations were doing similar things to what he was proposing - Nathan just wanted to help as well.
Nathan was also thinking about getting a men's support group together in the Ulladulla area.
"My idea is to offer a veteran walk, talk and have a coffee sort of thing," he said.
"I have got some goals about what I would like to do in the community because mental health is high - it's a problem down here.
"I have a lot to give and I have a lot of experience in the mental health field - I feel I can make some difference here."
Nathan was in South Coast Private Hospital: Mental Health Hospital for a short time when he was getting out of his own dark time and at his lowest.
"When I looked around when I was at that low point there was not always the support there that I needed," he said.
Nathan said even for veterans the wait list to get support was long and getting help can take time.
He contacted Open Arms for support and he found out that what was on offer in a regional area like the Shoalhaven was limited - he found the waiting time could be up to a couple of months. He was able to get support.
Nathan said terrible things can happen to veterans when waiting for support on a list - including taking their own lives.
"That [incidents of suicide] highlighted to me how much I wanted to help people and try to cut down the wait time," he said.
"It led me to ask 'what could I do to help other people?'"
Nathan believed his "lived experience" meant he could help others.
"I have lived experience - not only with mental health but I have had my own battles with suicide attempts as well - I wanted to do what I could," he said.
Nathan was open about what he had faced in the past and as a motivational speaker such topics were mentioned when he spoke at events.
"Lived experience is a huge part of what I do," he said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
As Nathan talks about his plans - questions brew.
How is he going to cope with hearing about trauma? Will this harm his own mental health?
"I feel hearing other people's problems and supporting them is something I am fine with - it has not triggered me as yet," he said.
He was passionate about lived experience and drawing on it to help people.
Nathan wanted to utilise his lived experience when talking to clients.
"I don't just jump in and say 'hey I was in the military - I did this or I dealt with childhood trauma. What I do is wait and I listen," he said
"If I pick up something the client says that I can directly relate to that I have experience then I will use it."
Above all, he will not take time away from a client to talk about his own experiences.
"I will use it to build up a rapport so a client may think 'this guy understands the position I am in right now'," he said.
"I feel it's a gift to be able to use that lived experience to support, listen to, understand and help people.
"The thing that drives me is that I am still here and I can make a difference and if I can help four or five people then it will be worth it.
"I have already helped people but I want to do more."
Nathan retired from the military in 2020 after joining in 2000. He served in Iraq in 2004 and also worked all around Australia - he was part of border protection operations.
"When I got out I was pretty lost and did not know what to do," he said
"I was not mentally strong enough to do anything - I literally felt like I just needed to be in a hole and hide for a while."
Nathan then realised sitting at home and "doing nothing" was doing more damage than good for his welfare.
"I needed to do something - something I had never done before which was also not too physically or mentally demanding because of my physical injuries and mental condition at the time," he said.
"I decided to take up dog grooming. I had never been interested in dog grooming previously but thought spending time with dogs during the day might be beneficial to my mental health."
He got his own dog grooming trailer and he still grooms dogs now on a part-time basis
"It does help my mental health being with dogs," he said.
