Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Military veteran offers to help ease mental scars

By Damian McGill
July 16 2024 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nathan Darvill wants to use his own struggles to help ex-servicemen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.