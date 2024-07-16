Smiling volunteers feed and serve the local community Advertising Feature

Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels volunteers proudly serve the Eurobodalla community. Picture supplied

Smiles are a must if you are a volunteer at Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels.



The team provide meals and social services to the Eurobodalla, and play an important role in addressing the biggest concern in the aged care community - loneliness.



Since merging with the Southern Shoalhaven Meal on Wheels organisation, the work of one employee in particular - Nicole McDonald - has been invaluable.

As the finance officer for Meals on Wheels Eurobodalla, Nicole has been nominated in the Outstanding Employee category of the 2024 Eurobodalla Business Awards.

Combating lonliness. Picture Shutterstock

Merging two operations into one proved a huge undertaking. It required a great deal of attention to detail, especially when the focus of the business is supporting older members of the community.



To be able to achieve success, having an organised, focused and determined person leading the charge was essential.



Fortunately, Nicole led this process and made sure that staff, clients and volunteers have not noticed too many changes. Everything has appeared seamless, even if Nicole's feet have been going very fast underwater.

Meals on Wheels has a 70 year history of assisting others. Compassionate volunteers delivering meals with a smile, taking clients on outings in a bright and cheerful manner, and assisting individuals, are cornerstones of Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels.



"The staff and the volunteers do an amazing job," says Alan Russell, manager. "We are so lucky throughout the area to have such dedicated individuals who give so generously to others."

