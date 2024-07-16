Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Clare Lovelace of Soul Tribe Studio, finalist in a number of categories including Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. Picture by Clare Lovelace
Whether you're a startup, small business or large organisation, Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher encouraged locals to enter in the 2024 Eurobodalla Business Awards.

The finalists were announced on Monday, July 1 after nominations were judged by industry experts who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, and provide businesses with valuable feedback and insights.

"It's important we celebrate achievements in our business sector to inspire others to continue to grow Eurobodalla's economy," Mayor Hatcher said.

The Eurobodalla Business Awards celebrate innovation, resilience, and dedication in business. They provide recognition and exposure, and connect like-minded people who share a passion for success.

Award categories include:

  • Outstanding Employee
  • Outstanding Young Business Leader
  • Excellence in Sustainability
  • Outstanding Community Organisation
  • Outstanding Visitor Experience
  • Outstanding New Business
  • Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
  • People's Choice

With the exception of Business of the Year and Outstanding Visitor Experience, all other award recipients qualify for the regional Far South Coast Business Awards. From there, award winners can progress to the NSW State Awards. Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, July 20.

Smiling volunteers feed and serve the local communityAdvertising Feature

Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels volunteers proudly serve the Eurobodalla community. Picture supplied
Smiles are a must if you are a volunteer at Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels.

The team provide meals and social services to the Eurobodalla, and play an important role in addressing the biggest concern in the aged care community - loneliness.

Since merging with the Southern Shoalhaven Meal on Wheels organisation, the work of one employee in particular - Nicole McDonald - has been invaluable.

As the finance officer for Meals on Wheels Eurobodalla, Nicole has been nominated in the Outstanding Employee category of the 2024 Eurobodalla Business Awards.

Combating lonliness. Picture Shutterstock
Merging two operations into one proved a huge undertaking. It required a great deal of attention to detail, especially when the focus of the business is supporting older members of the community.

To be able to achieve success, having an organised, focused and determined person leading the charge was essential.

Fortunately, Nicole led this process and made sure that staff, clients and volunteers have not noticed too many changes. Everything has appeared seamless, even if Nicole's feet have been going very fast underwater.

Meals on Wheels has a 70 year history of assisting others. Compassionate volunteers delivering meals with a smile, taking clients on outings in a bright and cheerful manner, and assisting individuals, are cornerstones of Eurobodalla Meals on Wheels.

"The staff and the volunteers do an amazing job," says Alan Russell, manager. "We are so lucky throughout the area to have such dedicated individuals who give so generously to others."

Providing meals and social services. Picture Shutterstock
