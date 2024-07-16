Inclusive play space a hit with Malua Bay families

Children and families in the hundreds enjoyed the grand opening of new playground and picnic facilities at Malua Bay on the weekend.
The family fun day to launch the new space was hosted by Eurobodalla Council on Saturday, July 13.
The $1.6million project for Albert Bamman Memorial Park included an expanded play space, new picnic facilities, toilet block, pathways, a viewing platform, and landscaping.
At the grand opening, Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher thanked the community for their input and ideas.
"To see all these new features like the basketball halfcourt, more shade, and sitting areas is just what the community wanted and needed," Cr Hatcher said.
"During the bushfires, this reserve was a refuge for our community when faces were covered in ashes and fear. Now, faces are covered with big smiles and families can create new memories for generations to come."
The council met with youth, disability, Aboriginal and heritage advisory committees, historical societies as well as the Mogo and Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Councils during the design phase. The community also met council staff at the park to give their input.
"It's important we collect community feedback and ideas to create recreational spaces that are inclusive for all ages and abilities, while also preserving the natural beauty of our landscape," Cr Hatcher said.
Cr Hatcher congratulated council staff for coordinating the project and thanked funding partners and representatives who attended the grand opening.
Batemans Bay Lions Club contributed $100,000 to the project through the Lions District 201N2 Disaster Recovery Fund. Club president Leslie Crompton was thrilled to see the area complete.
"Having a fun and safe space where kids can meet and hang out is essential for growth and social development - something even more so important since the pandemic," Ms Crompton said.
"I can't wait to see future events here, where locals and visitors make the most of the wonderful new facilities."
Other funding contributions to the project included: $1,002,915 from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, $75,000 from the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play Program, $272,013 from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund and $200,000 from Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Bega MP Michael Holland explained how the NSW government aimed to make recreational spaces across the state more accessible and inclusive.
"The Everyone Can Play program has focussed on upgrading facilities across NSW to ensure they cater to people of all ages and abilities, promoting equitable access to play and leisure opportunities for everyone in the community," Dr Holland said.
"It should be the norm, where every person can join in the fun without feeling excluded because of poor playground designs."
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said the Malua Bay Beach Reserve "is more than just a picturesque spot".
"It's a central meeting place that continues to serve our growing community in Malua Bay, Lilli Pilli, and Rosedale.
"It's great to see the Commonwealth Government's investment over $1million go towards this infrastructure, which looks fabulous. I can see this becoming a popular destination for families in the region, strengthening our sense of community and love for the place we live."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.