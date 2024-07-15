Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Eurobodalla

Narooma, July 17
Fungi Feastival enters its final week with a range of activities and events. Head to the Narooma Library from 10.30-11.30am Wednesday for children's storytime and craft celebrating the enchanting world of mushrooms! Dive into captivating stories and delightful crafts while learning about the science of fungi. Designed for children aged 5 to 12 years. Free event, book your place via www.fungifeastival.com.au/calendar
Moruya, July 17
Explore the Moruya Westpac Helicopter and enjoy airport-themed activities suitable for children 0-12 years -but sure to be enjoyed by all ages. See planes take off, watch parachuters land, meet the Westpac Life Saver rescue helicopter crew. Bring along your waterbottle, and a snack or a packed lunch. Moruya Airport, Wednesday 10am until 12pm. For more information contact council 3Bs Playgroup coordinator, Justine Tominey on 0437 307 132.
Batemans Bay, July 17
Get creative and make an impact with a stage makeup workshop at Bay Theatre Players, Wednesday, 10am until 3pm. Learn contouring techniques and special effects for theatre, film or just for fun! At the workshop you will imagine a design, learn the skills and bring it all to life, before staging a photoshoot with props and costumes. All makeup supplies and lunch are provided. Suitable for young people aged 12-24. Free to attend, book a spot via Eventbrite.com
Narooma, July 18
Gary Akers & Michele Wearing Smith of Shoalhaven Gourmet Mushrooms will present "How to Run a Successful Small Business Growing Mushrooms" at Club Narooma on Thursday, from 11.30am to 12.30pm. Learn how to establish and run your own mushroom businesses from the experts. Tickets via www.fungifeastival.com.au/calendar
Dignams Creek, July 19
Join forces with a trained truffle dog and its handler at a secret location in Dignams Creek to scout out the truffles ripening underground. When the hunt is completed you will be shown how the truffles are treated after capture in order to maximise their beauty and value. You will get to sample their splendid and unique flavour in a range of foods. Purchase a truffle you find or one of the various truffle products made locally by Gulaga Gold. Friday, 9.30am until 12.30pm. Book via www.fungifeastival.com.au/calendar
Moruya, July 20
Moruya and District Historical Society is hosting a presentation by the authors of a new Sydney University Press publication on the letters of poet Charles Harpur (1813-1868), who had a close association with the Eurobodalla region. The Letters of Charles Harpur and His Circle, selected and edited by Paul Eggert and Chris Vening, is the first collection in print of the letters of Australian colonial poet Charles Harpur and his circle - including the poet Henry Kendall and future premier of NSW, Henry Parkes. Moruya Golf Club, Saturday, 2pm. To book email museum@gmail.com. Admission is free but a donation on the day would be appreciated
Batehaven, July 20
Terry Ross of AT Mushrooms will discuss medicinal mushrooms, their traditional uses through history and culture, and research papers on various medicinal mushrooms. At the Batehaven CWA Hall, Saturday 2.30-4.30pm. Tickets via www.fungifeastival.com.au/calendar
Bodalla, July 21
Tipsy Frida is hosting a watercolour paint and sip at 6 & Out in Bodalla. You will be given a crash course in watercolours, and then have local art teacher Ness there to support creating a unique mushroom field guide. A range of mushroom stencils will be available to trace, as well as advice for how to create effects suited to each mushroom. Visit Tipsy Frida's Instagram or Facebook to see examples of how the fungi field guides will turn out! Ticket price includes themed canapés and a delicious boozy hot chocolate. Lunch and additional beverages and treats can be bought separately from the venue. No BYO. Visit www.fungifeastival.com.au
July 22-24
Get involved in plastic-free July by learning how to make beeswax wraps, a creative and sustainable way to keep food fresh. Bring your own piece of material or repurpose something you already have. Natural fabric such as cotton, hemp or linen are best. Meet a local beekeeper and learn how vital bees are for our ecosystems and life. These free workshops are suitable for anyone age 15 and above. Places are limited so book early online or contact your local library for assistance. Moruya Library July 22, 10.30am-12.30pm; Batemans Bay Library July 23, 2-4pm; Narooma Library Jul 24, 11.30am-1.30pm.
Held every Tuesday afternoon, The SAGE Farmers Market was born out of a community demand for quality, local food. They are proud to be able to provide a marketplace for consumers to access locally grown or harvested food directly from the producers, under safe and controlled conditions. From 3 - 5pm at Riverside Park Moruya.
