Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Eurobodalla

Tipsy Frida is hosting a watercolour paint and sip at 6 & Out in Bodalla. You will be given a crash course in watercolours, and then have local art teacher Ness there to support creating a unique mushroom field guide. A range of mushroom stencils will be available to trace, as well as advice for how to create effects suited to each mushroom. Visit Tipsy Frida's Instagram or Facebook to see examples of how the fungi field guides will turn out! Ticket price includes themed canapés and a delicious boozy hot chocolate. Lunch and additional beverages and treats can be bought separately from the venue. No BYO. Visit www.fungifeastival.com.au

