Going the whole hog: Fitzgerald clocks up 350 games for Bay Boars

There would be very few footy players who can claim they've played more than 500 senior games.
However, Batemans Bay Boar Steve Fitzgerald is one.
Fitzgerald ran out on Saturday against Jindabyne in his 350th game for the Boars rugby union club.
The incredible milestone was celebrated by his club, family and friends.
And if the weekend was any indication, there's no slowing him down anytime soon.
Now 54 years old, Fitzgerald said he began playing union for Batemans Bay in 1991.
"The majority of the team weren't even born then," he joked, although he said there was plenty of respect shown around the club.
"They just can't believe I'm still running around.
"There's blokes on the team who I played with their fathers. So now I'm part of this new generation - and maybe I'll be part of another one, who knows!" he added with a laugh.
Prior to making a switch to rugby union, Fitzgerald said he had played around 100 first grade games of league for the Bay, and during his playing career across both codes around 100 rep level games as well.
"I'm still highly competitive," Fitzgerald said.
"If I was just making up numbers I maybe would've questioned retiring by now. But I'm still really competitive and in the top three to five of our best players still," he added.
As well as a clear passion for the game, strapping tape was key to survival.
"The last three years I've ben carrying torn medials in my knee. I saw a surgeon last Wednesday and he recommended going for another arthroscope.
"He said my right knee is totally stuffed, and I said I just strap it up and play the game.
"Just clean it out and probably get a few more years out of me!"
Fitzgerald said both knees were due some further attention after he sustained an injury in a recent game, but strapping tape was serving him well.
"I'm starting to look like a bit of a mummy going out there now," he said with a laugh.
"I busted a hand in the same game I did my knee up in Canberra, so that's strapped up. And I'm strapping my shoulder as well.
"It keeps you all together for 80 minutes."
To reach 350 games - not just in one sport, but all for one club as well - was an incredible achievement. But Fitzgerald was not hanging up the boots anytime soon.
"Realistically when I brought up my 300 games I thought I won't get to 350. Then it just got closer and closer.
"So who knows [how much longer].
"I don't drink, I don't smoke, I'm fit as anything, so if the body can hold out I'll keep playing it out.
"I love the game, the team - I bleed red and black apparently."
Fitzgerald acknowledged the challenges facing the code on the South Coast, with Batemans Bay the last club standing in the region.
The Boars play in the South Coast Monaro competition along with Jindabyne, Cooma, ADFA, Hall, Crookwell, Taralga, Yass, Bungendore and Braidwood.
"We're going thorough a really horrible year [for numbers]," Fitzgerald said.
"Last year we tried to merge with Broulee to keep rugby going on the South Coast - we got about six new regular players and got a few wins."
However, he said this year a lot of players went back to play league with the Moruya Sharks - "so we're really struggling".
"We can't put a finger on it to be honest. There are so many sports now.
"There's a lot of variety when you're on the coast, fishing and surfing - too many choices these days.
"And the new generation likes Xbox, watching movies - you can't get them outdoors."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.