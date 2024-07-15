Leave animal rescues to the experts, WIRES urges

Attempting to rescue injured or ill native wildlife without adequate training can do more harm than good wildlife authorities say.
South Coast residents were being encouraged by organisations including National Parks and Wildlife Services and WIRES to not attempt to take care of an injured, sick or orphaned native animal themselves, but to ensure the animal was given the correct medical treatment by a vet or qualified carer.
Throughout winter there was often an increase in the number of animals hit on the road, particularly wombats and kangaroos.
NPWS and WIRES said in the case of these animals, it was vital they receive the proper medical treatment as females may have joeys in their pouch.
While both organisations acknowledged people often had the best intentions when rescuing an animal in need, it was important to understand that treatment of a native animal was complex, and attempting to do so without proper expertise could often cause more harm than good.
WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor said native animals had specific dietary and living requirements that only a qualified wildlife carer can effectively maintain.
"While WIRES understands that members of the public intend no harm when they attempt to raise an orphaned or injured native animal themselves, invariably the animal either doesn't survive due to an incorrect diet or becomes humanised so it can't fend for itself and is unable to be returned to the wild," she said.
"Too often we have animals surrendered to WIRES once they become ill through being fed the wrong food and by then it can be too late to save them.
"In cases involving kangaroo and wombat joeys or emu chicks if the animals do manage to survive, they can develop into adults with problematic or aggressive behaviours.
"The best way for the community to help a native animal in need of human intervention is to contact their nearest wildlife rescue group or WIRES for advice and if needed, a trained and authorised wildlife carer can attend, and they will contain and transport the animal for immediate veterinarian assessment.
"It is then raised according to NPWS protocols for release back into the wild where it belongs."
Ms Taylor said the best and easiest way to help wildlife requiring assistance was to contact a veterinarian or local wildlife rehabilitation group, or the 24/7 WIRES Rescue Office on 1300 094 737.
For further information regarding what you should do if you find a sick, injured or orphaned animal, visit the NSW Department of Environment and Heritage website.
Under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 it is illegal to possess or rehabilitate a native animal without authority. Only licensed wildlife rehabilitation providers or registered veterinarians can take a sick, injured or orphaned native animal into care.
If you would like to volunteer to rescue and rehabilitate native animals, you can join a wildlife rehabilitation group and complete the training required to care of sick or injured native animals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.