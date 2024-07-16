Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Car fire a close call for Preddy's Garage, Amusu Theatre

Updated July 16 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:10pm
July 19, 1924

The continuous telephone service at the local exchange commenced on Tuesday, Master Frank Walker being on duty at night and Misses L Spinks and Ethel Cowdroy in turn, during the day.

