Car fire a close call for Preddy's Garage, Amusu Theatre

The continuous telephone service at the local exchange commenced on Tuesday, Master Frank Walker being on duty at night and Misses L Spinks and Ethel Cowdroy in turn, during the day.
A large crowd congregated at the Court House corner on Saturday when the Moruya Brass Band gave its first public recital. The selections rendered were a revelation of what the conductor, Mr H Parbery, has been able to do with his players during the brief period they have been assembled.
The delightful blending of the various instruments, was a pleasure to all music lovers who gathered to hear the band, and despite the cold, all were sorry when the program was finished.
A big fire was narrowly averted at Mr AH Preddy's garage on Wednesday afternoon, through the combined efforts of a number of townsmen.
It appears that the engine of a motor car in the shed was being cleaned with benzine by Mr Preddey, when by some means the current short circuited and burst into flames.
The alarm being given, Messrs W Thomson, AW Constable, Alexander McIntosh, Bert Coppin, Chas Stewart, and Roy Coppin, who were working nearby, were quickly on the scene, and with buckets of water, attempted to extinguish the flames, but the smoke was so intense that they were almost suffocated.
In the meantime, Mr Preddey had procured a fire extinguisher, and reducing the flames, the firefighters were able to push the car out into the street, where they were successful in extinguishing the fire before the vehicle was completely consumed.
It was indeed fortunate that so many helpers were in the proximity, as otherwise the large Amusu Theatre which adjoins the garage would certainly have been razed to the ground.
Mr James Adams, of the Adelaide Hotel, has purchased through Godfrey Hanscom, one of the latest Delco Light plants procurable. In addition to supplying 40 lights to the hotel, the plant will drive chaffcutters, saw benches, etc. The electricians commence on Monday to install the plant, and expect to complete it in about three weeks time.
The death of Mr Robert Innes, of Mogo, took place in Sydney on Monday last. Deceased, who had not been in good health for some time, was taken away by his brother George on the 5th instant and admitted to the Sydney Hospital, where, after medical examination, it was found that the patient was too weak to operated on.
He gradually sank and passed away at the age of 62 years. The body was brought by car to Moruya, the remains being incased in a beautiful cedar coffin, doubly lined.
His wife, who was a sister of Mr Josiah Taylor, of Kiora, predeceased him a few years ago.
