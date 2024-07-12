Willy Watson: The legend of Candelo's local yokel, stockman and farrier

His dusty Akubra and egg-collecting wide brimmed hat appears colossal as it almost covers his face and most of his body.
His 82-year old frame is small, only bulked up ever so slightly by his faded-red striped flanno and denim jeans.
But that's just local yokel and retired Kameruka stockman, farmhand, and farrier Willy Watson for you.
A legend has revolved around his name within the community of Candelo.
Some have said they have witnessed him being almost crushed by a falling horse, only to get back up on his feet after the incident.
Others have heard about how he successfully shod 21 horses at Pambula Racecourse with a speed of 20 minutes per horse; removing stable horseshoes and replacing them with aluminium ones at a sheer pace.
A record in itself.
Perhaps it was his halfback performance, in the 1965 Candelo Rugby League Football Club's Group 16 premiership winning side, which may have pricked up the ears and filled the imagination of listeners.
But as Willy leaned back in a wicker chair under his raised garage door, the golden warmth of the sun illuminating him, he smiled and said it was all undoubtedly true.
"I got three broken ribs out of it," he said with a laugh, before revealing the scar on his leg where his skin was peeled back from a stray hoof.
"Her name was Buckshot and was a buckskin, she got tangled up in a mountain block I had there and she started to fall. I was alright when she was on her feet, but as soon as she broke the rope she went straight over."
Apart from being born in Bega District Hospital, Willy's life has been in and around Candelo, with some of his earliest memories at 9-years-old moving to George Jennings' dairy farm with his family.
"My father share-farmed, and we went to school here, from out there. For a while there my brother and I rode push bikes to school, and we milked up to 110 or 120 cows a day," he said.
Later, Willy moved to Kameruka where he served as a stockman for 42 years. It was a location where some of his proudest moments occurred, like when Merino wool produced at the farm topped the market in Sydney out of 30,000 bales of wool.
"When I first went to Kameruka, we had 15,000 acres, 6500 sheep, 11 dairies - each with a family on them, shearing time was fairly busy, and they were rotten with foot rot so bad the shell of the foot would fall off, so I was given the job to clean it up," he recalled.
After winning the Group 16 premiership in 1965, he retired from rugby league and took on the role of farrier, which he did part-time during his career at Kameruka.
"In them days, those aluminium plates had to put on [the race horses] as the others were classed as to dangerous - if they flew off and hit a jockey in the face or something, you could imagine what would happen," he said.
"One day I was the only farrier there and I plated 21, and I got around and put the working plates back on for about 12 of them and could hardly walk the next day."
Since then, Willy has become a familiar face at Candelo Showground and in campdrafting circles where he has competed as a rider mustering stock.
While he hasn't campdrafted recently, he hoped to get back on the horse surrounded by the community he only knows as family.
