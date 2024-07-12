Who is the toddler buried at Queanbeyan Golf Course?

Ahead of its time: Dodsworth House was a remarkable building and remained in use for more than 120 years. In First Light on the Limestone Plains: historic photographs of Canberra and Queanbeyan by Errol Lea Scarlett and Tim Robinson (CDHS, Hale & Iremonger 1986) the "roomy slab and brick residence" is described as "constructed without the aid of an architect or expert builder, it was comfortable and secure on the river bank, about two miles from the town and above the reach of floods. Split-level floors created added interest in the interior." Not bad for the late 1830s.