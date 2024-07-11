Rare Southern Right Whales not mating, rather having a 'chest beating match'

Two rarely seen Southern Right Whales have been filmed competing in a show of dominance in the water off Tathra.
Tathra resident and drone pilot was having a coffee at his home when Terry Dixon spotted the commotion in the water, before sending his drone over to capture what was happening.
He initially thought the whales were engaged in mating rituals, until closer inspection showed they were two males.
"There was one whale laying on the bottom and the other whale was swimming around, I kept an eye on them, and there they were [jostling for domination] before they swam around Kianinny, heading south," Mr Dixon said.
In New South Wales and Queensland, where whales can be seen migrating, drones must keep a distance of at least 100 metres from whales, dolphins and seals.
Drones also must not hover above the animals or approach them head-on, as to not disturb them.
After watching the footage, NPWS Marine Wildlife team project officer Andy Marshall said it was important to have members in the community capture photographs and videos of these specimens, allowing greater understanding of their lives.
Drone pilots from of the Right Whale ID Program first thought the footage was of a male and female right whale mating, but those thoughts were soon quashed as evidence clearly revealed it was two males.
"Maybe it's a bit like that testosterone thing among males, there was another adult southern right around spotted on the weekend, and if that was a female, and these two guys are trying to show off in a dominance competition, maybe it's not as unusual as it first appears," Mr Marshall said.
"Beating their chest at each other saying, 'I'm the better mate for this girl that's hanging around,' as opposed to whatever other interpretation we might want to make."
As a person who had been involved with research in the past, Mr Marshall said citizen science was always fantastic to get out in the field to collect data, as a small number of researchers could not cover large stretches of coastline.
"It brings in the opportunity for well-trained, well-educated community members who have a little bit of time and some skill available to contribute as citizen scientists," he said.
"In this case, the drone pilots that we work with have received some training and head out with their equipment, grab the photography, and they understand that in this case with Southern Right Whales, the data is contributing to quite significant improvements in the knowledge of the species."
He said the markings on the faces of these whales called callosities were like fingerprints that had allowed researchers to know particular individuals, cross checked with previously identified whales and records.
"Mothers particularly have strong fidelity to particular locations where they have their calves, so while there are only a few that use the south east of Australia for breeding, and they do come back every three to five years to have their next calf.
"We can see the success rate of those mothers in producing calves, their body condition, a bit of life history information just by recognising the individuals, and that's all through the markings on their face."
