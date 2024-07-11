Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, July 11

Experience Mozart Violin Sonata K454 , Brahms Violin Sonata in A major and Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor.
Performing three shows across the Eurobodalla, violinist Rueben Levi originally from Moruya, returns to perform with pianist Elena Nikulina.
What promises to be an unique and uplifting performance from two musicians at the pinnacle of their craft, shows are limited.
Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay 7pm Friday, August 9 - tickets through Bay Pavilions or at the door.
St Paul's Anglican Church, Narooma 2.30pm Saturday, August 10 - tickets through The Montague Choristers.
Wolumla Memorial Hall, Wolumla 2.30pm Sunday, August 11 - tickets through Sapphire Coast Music Society
Eurobodalla Council is looking for suitably qualified people to sit on the shire's Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee, providing Council with independent assurance to strengthen its governance and risk management.
Three committee members - two independent members and an independent chair - are required for a four-year term.
Council's General Manager Warwick Winn said potential members will need a strong understanding of organisational governance, alongside objectivity and judgement.
From July 2024, new Office of Local Government guidelines and regulations around risk management and internal auditing require that councils be more transparent and accountable.
Mr Winn said the changes also saw criteria for ARIC committee membership become more prescriptive.
"Committee members will not only need time to review information and have a keen grasp on legislative and regulatory requirements relevant to Council but pass strict eligibility and independence criteria," he said.
Expressions of interest close 4.30pm on Friday July 26.
Find more information and the application form on Council's ARIC webpage.
Animal Welfare League (AWL) Eurobodalla would like to invite you to join them for their meeting from 1pm Tuesday, July 16 at Moruya Golf Club.
Come along and meet the team's friendly members and learn about opportunities for you to help local animals.
Volunteers are needed to continue AWL's important and rewarding work. It's also a chance to meet like-minded people.
July desexing month also continues - take advantage of AWL's special offer of financial assistance to have your cat or dog desexed. Book your pet into the vet of your choice, then call us on 0436816718 to arrange your discount voucher.
And while you're at the vet, don't forget to pick up one or more tickets in AWL's exciting raffle, offering three fabulous prizes sponsored by local businesses.
Meet Tilly, an eighteen-month old Kelpie x Border Collie.
Tilly's short life has been a bit rough with a few different homes, she is more than ready to settle down in one place where she can make some lucky person or family very happy.
Super smart and very quick to learn, she loves other dogs, especially young playful ones.
Tilly can sit and drop on command and will walk by your side off leash. She is gentle with children and really enjoys ball games.
Tilly's ideal home will be an active one where she can be with her human most of the time, including indoors.
Like all Animal Welfare League animals, Tilly comes desexed, microchipped and vaccinated. Call AWL on 0410016612 to arrange to meet Tilly.
Community Noticeboard
