Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard, July 11

By Staff Reporters
July 11 2024 - 4:06pm
Moruya's Rueben Levi is returning from Germany to perform this August. Picture supplied
Rueben Levi & Elena Nikulina present "German Classics"

Experience Mozart Violin Sonata K454 , Brahms Violin Sonata in A major and Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor.

