Summer heat relief: How window shutters keep homes cool and comfortable

Window shutters for a cool and comfortable home. Picture Shutterstock

If like most Australians you're finding our summers increasingly hotter and hard to live with, you've no doubt also felt the sting of an increasing energy bill as you fight back against the heat in your home.

Against the rising cost of living and rapidly rising energy prices, finding an alternative solution for keeping your home cool and comfortable on even the hottest day is paramount.

If reverting to fans and relying on cold drinks dripping with condensation doesn't appeal and renovations for double-glazed windows and extra insulation are off the cards, what is the solution?

Our investigation uncovered that the most effective fix may be far simpler than you imagined.

Window shutters: Heroes against summer heat

Far from their benefits being limited to high-level security, window shutters, also known as roller shutters offer a range of benefits that can help you and your home better survive the summer heat.

These include:

1 Sunlight Regulation & Control

As per the Department of Energy approximately 76 per cent of all sunlight that falls on a standard double-pane window transfers through and heats the indoors of your home. This demonstrates how important it is to use effective window coverings in terms of keeping interior temperatures comfortable.

Window shutters are highly effective at this and allow you complete control over the amount of sunlight entering your home. By adjusting the angle of the slats or completely closing the shutters during the hottest parts of the day, you can block out direct sunlight, preventing excessive heat from entering your home.

2 Heat Insulation

Quality window shutters act as an additional layer of insulation for your windows, particularly those that feature individually insulated slats within the shutter curtain.

Additionally, when closed they create an air pocket between the shutter and the window. As air is a poor conductor of heat, this further helps to reduce heat transfer from the outside from getting in.

This insulation effect keeps indoor temperatures cooler and more comfortable, making your air conditioning more effective and efficient and sometimes reducing the need for it altogether.

3 Ventilation

Unlike some window treatments that completely block airflow, window shutters can be adjusted to allow for ventilation while still providing deep shade and repelling heat transfer.

By partially opening the slats, you can facilitate airflow and cross-ventilation, taking advantage of any breezes and helping to cool down your home naturally without relying solely on mechanical cooling systems.

4 UV Protection

In addition to blocking heat, shutters also block harmful UV rays from entering your home. UV rays are a leading cause of damage to furniture, flooring, and other interior surfaces that will see them fade and degrade over time.

By installing shutters, you protect your belongings from sun damage while keeping your home cooler and more comfortable.

5 Privacy and Security

While not the most obvious benefit linked to heat relief, window shutters provide an added layer of privacy and security to your home. This allows you to keep windows partially open for ventilation, even at night or if living in an area with greater security concerns.

This means you have the freedom to keep your windows open as much as you like for fresh air and natural cooling without worrying about compromising your privacy or security.

Improved comfort, lowered energy bills

One benefit not mentioned above and arguably one of the best benefits aside from significant summer heat relief, window shutters are also exceptionally effective at improving your home's energy efficiency.

The value of this benefit becomes increasingly obvious when we look at data collected by Sustainability Victoria which indicates that almost half (around 47 per cent) of the average Victorian's electricity bill is attributable to heating and cooling their homes.

By reducing the amount of heat entering your home and preventing cooler air from escaping, window shutters help to lower the workload on your air conditioning system.

This results in lower energy consumption and reduced cooling costs, leading to real savings of up to 25 to 30 per cent on your utility bills.

The role of quality manufacturing & installation

It is worth noting that not all window shutters offer the same level of performance in terms of delivering relief from Australia's harsh summer climate.

As leading industry expert and CEO of Melbourne's Titan Shutters David Spotiswood advises:

"Achieving optimal summer heat relief and energy efficiency through the installation of window shutters relies on them being manufactured to the highest Australian Standards and professionally installed.

"Only shutters crafted of premium materials and those that create a tight seal around your home's windows will give you long-term, measurable benefits for decades to come."

For this reason, attempting a DIY install or purchasing discounted shutters made of inferior components is not recommended. You may quickly find yourself back to square one and spending more again on better-quality shutters in any case.

Quality external window shutters. Picture Titan Shutters

Beat the heat without compromising on aesthetics

If, like us, you've only ever thought of window shutters as a utilitarian security solution better suited to industrial applications and a potential eyesore in residential settings, think again.

Modern window shutters are completely customisable and designed to blend seamlessly with your home's aesthetic. Ensuring you can benefit from all they offer without needing to compromise on curb appeal.

Incorporating several advancements in technology, you also have the choice to control your shutters remotely and/or set them to your preferred schedule. This means you have almost complete control over how much heat and sunlight can enter your home all year round.