Batemans Bay Lodge gas leak identified as natural gas pocket as the site remains closed

The 50 metre exclusion zone continues to be in force in Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, after a gas leak was detected about 10am on Wednesday, July 10.
It was detected in the car park of Batemans Bay Lodge in Clyde street, Batemans Bay.
NSW Fire and Rescue attended and specialist HAZMAT teams including, the team from Shell Harbour, were called in.
The leak has since been identified as a naturally occurring gas pocket penetrated when geotech drilling was undertaken by contractors onsite at Batemans Bay Lodge.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) commander Craig Mashman said the contractors were doing exploratory drilling in the car park area.
"During that process they had struck a natural gas pocket, which showed to be combustible and explosive through our gas detectors," he said.
"There was a significant amount of gas ejected through the boring mechanism."
The highly experienced drillers, unable to cap the leak, made the immediate decision to evacuate the site and turn off all ignition sources.
The Batemans Bay fire brigade arrived on site shortly after and took command of the situation with HAZMAT then arriving on the scene.
"As we came in the gas was still under a fair bit of pressure," said Mr Mashman
"Subterranean-ly there is a lot we don't know.
"We monitored gas readings and are still monitoring gas readings 24 hours after.
"At 8.30 last night we started getting zero readings of gas."
HAZMAT has stood down but remains "a phone call away".
Mr Mashman said the next course of action is still to be decided.
"Number one, we will be using a mathematical formula to figure out how big the void is, which will be pretty complicated and there will be variables in amongst that," he said.
"Number two, we need to speak to the geotech engineer, and the drillers, to figure out how far we need to keep drilling down to find a solid base.
"The third part of that will be trying to reconstitute the void and put something down there to fill the void."
Although FRNSW could not predict when the site will be reopened, Mr Mashmans said they were conscious a number of businesses have been affected.
"We are hoping by the end of the day, because businesses are losing money, but we can't put a solid number on the variables," he said.
The site remains closed to the public.
