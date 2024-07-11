Narooma school of art hoping for swift passage for development application

It's an exciting but nail-biting time for the volunteer committee of the Narooma School of Arts (NSoA).
After years in the planning, the development application for the new Narooma Arts Centre (NAC) is with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
"We're now hoping for a swift passage through Council's DA process to ensure our long awaited Arts Centre is built within the Project's time frame set by the funding authorities," said NSoA President Jenni Bourke.
In 2021 NSoA received a significant boost in the form of $7.2 million from a Bushfire Local Economic Fund grant (BLERF)
Timing is critical for the success of this project, due to the funding conditions that stipulate the build must be completed by June 2025.
As with so many developments planned prior to COVID, building costs had risen during the delays incurred, and the original building plans had been scrapped and the NAC redesigned to fit the available budget.
Jenni and the committee were eager to emphasise the significance of the new arts centre for Narooma and the Eurobodalla.
"Unlike other arts centres, the rate payers are not contributing to the cost," Jenni said.
"It's a Narooma community initiative, on community owned land, funded by BLERF grants."
The project started 12 years ago with a committee of volunteers who were determined to build a unique and much needed space dedicated to artists and meet community needs.
The site is owned by the Narooma community and incorporates adjacent Kinema, also community owned.
The current weatherboard studio on the site will remain, while the brick gallery will be demolished to make room for the new build and the adjacent vacant land will also be utilised.
The arts centre will have quality equipment for community use, catering for all arts practices.
The committee had a vision for a centre to house not only quality exhibitions, but a facility to support artist practitioners, budding and emerging artists, while supporting the artistic needs of the broader community.
This vision was a result of community consultation over many years and is at the centre of the brief given to the architects Takt Studio for Architecture.
"The Narooma Arts Centre will be a vibrant centre of creativity, learning and gathering to benefit the whole community," Jenni said.
"Without trying to replicate other arts centres in the region, we hope to complement them and be a part of the emerging arts trail on the south coast."
