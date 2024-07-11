Creating legacy - Craig Mashman has been a fire fighting pioneer

After 30 years in Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), Batemans Bay station commander Craig Mashman considers himself lucky.
He has made a career of putting his hand up, never shying away from the tough gigs.
And Craig comes across as a lifelong learner with a natural curiosity and desire to leave things better than how he found them.
It seems a little more than luck that has got him where he is.
Craig was promoted to officer relatively early in his career at 30 and took his first station command at 32. At that time he said every other commander was in their 50s.
More recently he had been a FRNSW wellbeing coordinator and part of a team managing wellbeing in the organisation.
Craig had also been instrumental in increasing the number of indigenous firefighters in FRNSW through the Indigenous Fire and Rescue Employment Strategy (IFARES).
When Craig joined he was one of two indigenous recruits.
He identifies as a Walbunja man.
Born to an Anglo-Australian father, Gary, and Walbunja mother, Annette, Craig said he had a foot in both camps.
He grew up in La Perouse, describing himself as "free range child", and life was a bit "dog eat dog".
But he grew up in a loving family, with a sense of community around him, where he felt he belonged.
At the age of 18, Craig was 105 kilograms, "really, really quick" and playing football for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before a series of leg injuries finished his league career.
Told by several teachers he wouldn't be good for anything but football, and realising his playing career was over, he felt at a loss.
Some of Gary's friends were in the fire brigade and Craig began to see potential in this pathway. But it took a bit of encouragement to get him over the line.
"My friends said 'you should have a crack at this, you'd be really good in the fire brigade'," he said.
"It's a team mentality and I was really looking for that at the time, that team space.
"And I just fell into the job."
Craig undertook six weeks training in Goulburn at the Police Academy, which he said he "hated".
It was a rough time for Craig, and he doesn't shy away from calling out the racism and bullying he experienced.
But again he said he was "lucky" to find mentors, or rather they found him.
Inspector Phil Robinson approached him on graduation and Craig found himself working at headquarters in Sydney.
He remained here for seven years, surrounded by outstanding officers, and Craig continued to learn and absorb all he could.
"There were a lot of old, senior firies in that station, so you had a very good grounding about where you sat in the team and what your role in the team is.
"But also very good role models, these were good people that I worked with my entire life.
"I've been lucky my entire career, a lot of the older guys who are my mentors, like [Commissioner] Jeremy Fewtrell ... he was a fighter coming on to my shift."
Craig could recognise that mentors like Phil Robinson had made all the difference to his life and career trajectory.
He said he had tried to replicate that and be a mentor to firefighters coming up behind him.
"I look for the good in people, it's easy to see the bad traits," he said.
Craig's career had taken him up and down the NSW coast, but he no longer felt grounded in Sydney.
Having spent a good deal of time on the South Coast with his grandparent's families, Craig took command at Batemans Bay in 2017 .
He feels at home on the South Coast and where he should be.
Waking in Sunshine Bay every morning, he meditates on the beach planning the day ahead.
"For me it's about gratitude," Craig said.
"So gratitude for what I can give and gratitude for what I can develop.
"Every day."
