Free cheese toasties will mark Bega Group's legen-dairy 125th birthday

Barry Irvin remembers being a toddler when his mother made cheese toasties with a jaffle iron on the old slow combustion wood stove at his family's Bemboka dairy farm.
As a fifth-generation dairy farmer and Executive Chairman of the Bega Group, Barry Irvin said Bega had become synonymous with cheese, which was important because it meant the company had developed a place to call home since it was established in 1899.
"I think that sense of home is really important, and therefore, this 125th anniversary, what do you do? You normally celebrate important birthdays with the people you care about, the people you've known all your life or people you consider family," he said.
"Some of the families in this Valley go back to 1899 to the start, and I deal with their great-great-grandchildren and whoever else. To me, it's pretty unique."
To mark it's legen-dairy 125th birthday, however cheesy that may sound, the Bega Group are estimating upwards of 1500 free cheese and Vegemite toasties will be given out on Monday, July 15 to those passing through the town.
But the Bega Group stated they had enough bread, Vegemite and Bega cheese to provide for all of Bega, something Mr Irvin described as a luxury when he was growing up on his family's dairy farm.
"The irony is, we thought people who shopped in supermarkets were the wealthy people. We had an orchard in the backyard, we had a vegetable garden, we killed our own meat, had chickens and eggs, and you had what was self sufficient," Mr Irvin recalled.
"And something like a cheese and Vegemite toastie which involved buying things like bread, cheese, butter and Vegemite, that would have been considered a treat."
Mr Irvin said given he took leadership of the company in 2000, it was almost a quarter of a century since he had seen Bega Group take to new heights, and it was special to celebrate milestones at the home of the company with those who families who have been around since the start.
In that time, Bega Cheese Limited trading as Bega Group has purchased renowned brands including Farmers Union, Dare, and Dairy Farmers, with manufacture across Australia, and returned treasured brands to Australian ownership like Vegemite.
And although the company has had great successes, Mr Irvin still acknowledges the humble beginnings of how a valley filled with hard-working dairy farmers have helped to establish an industry leader focused on quality and innovation.
"We're successful because of the support we get from everybody in the community in every generation," he said.
"I'd love to see our farmers coming in and getting [toasties], and the next generation coming through. It would be great for them to get a little more history of the company and passing that culture on is nice."
The Bega Group will be offering free toasties with their iconic Bega Cheese and Vegemite spread for all those passing through Bega, at the Bega Heritage Centre at 13/11 Lagoon St, Bega, NSW, and participating locations from 7am to 4pm or until sold out.
Participating locations include: Café Evolve, Bankin' Beans, Coffee Stop Bega, In the Mix Bakery Bega, and The Hook Inn Café.
