People advised to stay clear after gas leak detected in Clyde Street Batemans Bay

A 50 metre exclusion zone has been established in Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, after a gas leak was detected about 10am on Wednesday, July 10.
It was detected in the car park of Batemans Bay Lodge in Clyde street, Batemans Bay.\
NSW Fire and Rescue is in attendance with specialist HAZMAT teams including the team from Shell Harbour.
The public is advised to stay clear of the site.
Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue station commander Craig Mashman is onsite with his team.
He said the leak was "complicated" and the teams were continuing to assess the situation and will decide on the best course of action.
"We will be here and monitoring until no flammable gas readings can be obtained," he said.
More to come.
