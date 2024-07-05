Beautiful Bodalla Dairy is still going strong

As the school holidays approach Bodalla Dairy is bracing itself for the influx of visitors to the town.
And it may be winter, but that doesn't prevent their award-winning ice cream from flying out the door.
Bodalla Dairy owner Sandra McCuaig said their ice cream was one of their most popular products, and visitors often travelled to the region to buy a Bodalla ice cream.
"It is lovely for us to be able to provide ice cream produced by our local herds," she said.
"I think more and more customers are wanting an authentic experience, and what is more authentic than produce made using local ingredients.
"We also employ local people and it is something we are very proud of."
With flavours that speak to the beautiful surrounds of the Eurobodalla such as gumleaf smoked ice cream with butterscotch and a macadamia praline and the Kakudu plum, this is no ordinary ice cream experience.
Sandra said the sumptuous bush berry cheesecake ice cream was hands down their most popular pick, alongside salted caramel.
For the more traditional ice cream lovers, the time honoured favourites strawberry, chocolate and vanilla have never tasted better.
Sandra said during a peak season Bodalla Dairy would sell an eye-watering tonne and a half of ice cream to locals and visitors.
For the adult visitor the cafe offers a range of food and beverages including locally roasted Alfresco coffee, and rumour has it, the thickest milkshakes on the south coast.
The shop also offers a fabulous selection of bush tucker inspired produce such as their award-winning smoked gumleaf halloumi.
Bodalla Dairy is open daily throughout the school holidays, Monday to Friday 8.30am - 4.30pm and weekends 9am to 5pm.
Calf-feeding experiences can be had 10am and 4pm daily.
