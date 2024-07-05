Tilba Festival is the best-little-ripper of a day and it's almost here

The best little festival is back, and as the July school holidays roll around, mark the calendar and save the date Saturday, July 13.
In its new mid-year spot Tilba Festival is perfectly positioned to brighten these winter days.
As a celebration of the historic village, the community of shopkeepers band together to organise the event and showcase their special town.
With each shop showing off their wares, Bate Street will once again be pedestrianised allowing visitors to move freely throughout the village.
A visual delight on any given day, on festival day Tilba shines with street performers, stalls, demonstrations of metal forging, leather work and musicians to boot.
For the children, Tilba Festival delights with a Kids Activity Area with face painting and hands-on activities with the opportunity to create and take it home.
Magician Zamboni will perform twice throughout the day to entertain both the young and the young at heart.
Two stages will ensure a non-stop lineup of musicians to help visitors kick back and relax. South Coast locals Jackob Poyner and Malumba just some of the musical highlights.
Fabulous bluegrass band, Punkalla Holler, promises to get the crowd stomping on the main stage at 3.15pm.
Once again the egg toss will be looking for keen participants to take on the challenge - make sure to grab a partner.
Of course, the Tilba Festival would not be complete without the famous cheese roll and word on the street is there may be a new cheese in play after 10 years of the same cheese.
Back by popular demand is the boot toss event. The question on everyone's lips however is "is it the same boot?". Highly contentious.
It is easy to make a day of it, with wonderful food stalls and vans serving an array of tasty delights, so come for breakfast and stay for lunch.
Jo Major, owner of old time lolly shop, The Sweet Spot, said she was excited for this year's program, seeing all the local performers and a return to some of the highlights from the past.
"The festival is always a real boost for the town, and we work hard to provide a great experience for locals and visitors year after year," she said.
"It's our chance to invite visitors in and show them what a unique and special place Tilba is.
"There's no place like it."
The day will commence at 10am with a smoking ceremony, street cleansing and welcome dances by the Gadhu Dancers, a local indigenous dance group, not to be missed.
Remember to bring your gold coins to top up the jars of local community groups.
Gates open at 9.30 am, with visitor parking at the Tilba Tilba oval with shuttle buses to Central Tilba running all day.
There will be free buses from Narooma and Bermagui, so why not make a day of it?
For more information or to pre-purchase tickets visit www.visittilba.com.au/tilba-festival
Reminder - the Wallaga Lake Bridge will be closed from Monday, July 8, so motorists will have to use the alternate route or use the free buses provided. Check the timetable at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge
