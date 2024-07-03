Eurobodalla Council says 'be drastic with plastic this July'

This July, Eurobodalla Council is hosting a series of plastic-free workshops at Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma libraries.
Council's environment education officer Mimosa Henderson is excited to share her tips to reduce single-use plastic.
"We kicked off Plastic Free July with a sourdough pizza workshop which booked out fast!" Ms Henderson said.
"It's not too late to join one of our beeswax wrap or t-shirt upcycling workshops."
Ms Henderson said two billion t-shirts were sold globally each year, making t-shirts one of the world's most common garments that ended up in landfill.
"We are proud to have textile recycling service at our waste facilities now, however there are still ways we can keep them in use before recycling," Ms Henderson said.
"Our t-shirt workshops will teach people how to upcycle their torn, tattered, stained, and stretched t-shirts into a practical new bag."
Ms Henderson encouraged the community to change their habits.
"Research shows it takes just 21 days to change a habit - so we're hoping Plastic Free July will kick start the challenge for some." she said.
One popular household habit worth changing was the use of cling wrap to store food.
"There are ways around this by simply opting for reusable containers or beeswax wraps instead," Ms Henderson said.
"If you're interested in beeswax wraps, our workshops run by local beekeepers will teach you how to make them cheaply yourself."
Ms Henderson shared three easy habits for the Plastic Free July challenge:
"If you can't make it this month, we'll have more plastic-free events at our Festival of Sustainable Choices in September, so keep an eye on Council's website," she said.
See what's on at the libraries and book online.
For more ideas and solutions visit the Plastic Free July website. For more information on soft plastic and textile recycling in Eurobodalla, visit Council's website.
