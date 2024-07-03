Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Council says 'be drastic with plastic this July'

By Staff Writers
Updated July 3 2024 - 4:17pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This July, Eurobodalla Council is hosting a series of plastic-free workshops at Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma libraries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.