Narooma Rotary - from strength to strength celebrating an extraordinary year

What a fun and festive night for Narooma Rotary's changeover at Narooma Golf Club on Thursday.
Retiring president Lynn Hastings said the night celebrated "the extra, extraordinary" year Narooma Rotary Club had in 2023-2024.
"What our small club has achieved is truly amazing," she said.
"When you put all our unique talents together Narooma Rotarians are 'People of Action'."
Ms Hastings listed a few of the many highlights in her year as president.
They included the delivery of the new purpose-built food van, organising Narooma's first Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for men's health and Ange Ulrichsen' s participation in a RAWCS project to Nepal.
Once again the club became involved in Rotary Youth Exchange,
These were in addition to the youth, vocational and community projects the club regularly supports.
The club provided over $35,500 in the year to local and international causes, including prostate cancer research, mental health research and the carers' accommodation for the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
The club also provided $16,500 in tertiary scholarships, thanks to several benefactors.
A major highlight was inducting four new Narooma Rotarians, three at the changeover.
Ms Hastings thanked the board, all members, partners and Friends of Rotary for their work, support and assistance throughout the year.
She named Franoise Cleret the club's Rotarian of the Year for all she has brought to the club, particularly her initiative with the hugely successful Distinguished Gentleman's Ride and her assistance in procuring a new food van.
Susanna Chung received the highest recognition a Rotary club can bestow, being made a Paul Harris Fellow.
This recognised Susanna's enthusiasm and initiatives reconnecting the club with the Rotary Youth Exchange Program.
New president Julie Hartley introduced the Rotary international theme for this year of 'The Magic of Rotary' and her incoming board.
"Although our club is small, we're a happy and welcoming club made up of very keen and enthusiastic members, partners and Friends of Rotary," Mrs Hartley said.
"I'm excited at our vision for the coming year, building on the success of the last 12 months."
For more information, please see www.naroomarotary.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.