24 Timbara Crescent, Surfside

Well-presented and charming, this home is in a quiet location and enjoys good sunshine.
The open-plan living area has sliding door access to a covered entertaining deck with privacy screens. The kitchen offers a bright sunny outlook and plenty of workspace, with modern appliances.
Two upstairs bedrooms both have built-in robes and are serviced by a central bathroom. The lower level has a generous bedroom with robes, a laundry and separate bathroom. It's perfect for guests or as semi-self-contained accommodation.
The garage has room for a vehicle plus workshop, and there's a tandem drive-through carport. The level block offers easy access to the yard, and the second level can be accessed by a covered stairway with a chair elevator.
The backyard is fully fenced and features a private firepit and entertaining area. There are also raised garden beds to grow your own veggies.
Surfside is close to the CBD and the coast, but away from the hustle and bustle. Enjoy a 400m level walk from the property to the beach.
