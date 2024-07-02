Premiership-defending Bulldogs prepare to take on undefeated Bears

Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs' first grade side is ready to take on the undefeated Snowy River Bears in a thrilling Group 16 match on Sunday.
The premiership-defending Dogs have lost only one game in the 2024 season when they went down to the Bears 30-20.
In round seven they finished with a 26-all draw against Moruya Sharks.
Bulldogs manager Roger Foote said his team was ready for the challenge and the pressure was less on them and more on the opponents who have performed remarkably for the season.
"We get to come in and have a crack at an undefeated team which is always a good challenge, and it's a good benchmark to see where we're at coming into the back half of the season and into the finals," Foote said.
"We always get a good crowd down there [at the Dog Pound], and we've got 18s and reserves playing on the day.
"There will be a heavy Bulldogs crowd down there which is always great for the support."
He said having a sea of supporters and players wearing blue and white could only have benefits for the Dogs, giving them a distict home ground advantage against visitors travelling from frosty Jindabyne.
"It was the Bears that beat us, so we're looking to bounce back, and we had a shaky draw with the Sharks," Foote said.
"Overall the club and the boys are very happy with how it's going, but we have some challenges coming up with this back half of the season.
"The Bears this week, then a couple of stoushes with Eden which is always fun, and it's good for us," he said.
"I feel coming into the semis that we've got thee challenging games, because it gets you in that semi-final football mode.
"It gives you an idea of what you're up against and rise up for those teams."
