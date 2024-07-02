Stimulate that brain, get fit and meet people in your third age

The University of the Third Age (U3A) Batemans Bay follows in the tradition of U3As worldwide, sharing educational, creative and social activities.
Being in your third age, over 50, is the only qualification to become a member.
U3A Batemans Bay, serving the Eurobodalla for more than 25 years, offers more than 50 educational, recreational, physical activities, and personal development courses.
There are also a number of social activities such as wine appreciation and book groups.
President Margaret Turner said U3A was a terrific way for people to connect while providing stimulating activities for the 50 plus age bracket.
Margaret joined U3A shortly after moving to Batemans Bay in 2011.
"I came to the Bay without knowing anyone," she said.
"So for me it was about getting to know people, which I have done over the years and many of those people are great friends."
As well as ongoing courses, there are five new courses commencing in July.
The new courses include 'How Civilizations Die: The Fall of Rome', 'Exploring the History of Western Music' and 'Beginners' Spanish'.
Following the school terms, term three starts on July 22.
Prior to the new term commencing, 'shopfronts' will be held.
Held in the meeting room of Batemans Bay Library, shopfronts are an opportunity for newcomers to find out more about U3A.
They provide the opportunity to enrol in courses, collect name badges and to seek assistance with the website and membership database (UMAS).
Membership registrar Joe, database manager Alan and course coordinator Lyn will be happy to help.
The first shopfront is Thursday, July 11 from 10.30am until noon, and the second will be held Friday, July 19 from 2 - 4pm.
An extra shopfront is planned for Banksia Village from 1.30 - 3.30pm on Thursday, July 11.
Course details can be found by clicking the 'courses' tab, on the website www.u3abatemansbay.org.au.
The U3A newsletter, which contains details of the program, can also be found on the website or in the Shire's libraries. Library copies are for reading only.
U3A is unique in that every person involved, including the committee and the tutors, are volunteers.
The majority of the tutors are members who offer their time, knowledge and interests to others.
Members of the community are also invited to offer courses by contacting coordinator3@u3a.bbay@gmail.org.
To find out more about U3A Batemans Bay at the website, email info@u3abatemansbay.org.au or ring Joe 0474 483 678.
