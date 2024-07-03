Citizen scientists, bookworms, young folk and crafters - here's your what's on

Thursday, July 4
Do you love to read? Do you love to discuss books? Moruya Library hosts a monthly Book Chat the first Thursday of every month. This is an informal gathering for folks who love to read and share interesting book conversations. Bring along a book you're currently reading: a story that's stayed with you, changed you or that you'd like to recommend to others. There is no prescribed reading, just enjoy an informal chat with refreshments provided. Moruya Library, 1 to 2pm. A free event though bookings essential at www.eventbrite.com.au. Spots are limited.
Thursday, July 4
Come along and hear about the vulnerable glossy black-cockatoo found in Eurobodalla. Glossy black-cockatoos are one of the most threatened cockatoo species in Australia and are currently in their breeding season. Join us for a talk and learn about where sightings of this species are occurring in Eurobodalla and how to identify them. You will also learn what you can do to help ensure these birds continue to live in our community. Broulee Public School from 6 - 7pm. For more information contact Courtney Fink-Downes on 0427 401 036
Friday, July 5
Set in a regional coastal town, War Crimes tells the powerful story of a group of young women who have fallen through the gaping cracks of society, fighting for respect, railing against authority and struggling to form an identity in a small town with limited possibilities. These women will leave their mark by whatever means possible. Presented by Bay Theatre Players. To book tickets visit www.trybooking.com. Other dates available until Sunday, July 7.
Saturday, July 6
Join Dr Sapphire McMullan-Fisher on a fungi identification and ecology walk at Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens. Different fungi have different roles in ecosystems and most plants depend on mycorrhizal fungi, these can be seen in some of the colourful mushrooms and boletes. Find out more with Sapphire. Limited tickets, so book early at www.fungifeastival.com.au
Saturday, July 6
The next run of the Master Batemans Hash House Harriers is on Saturday, July 6. Meeting at the end of the track beside Barling's Beach Caravan Park, Tomakin at 3pm, the Hash House Harriers welcome all abilities. Anyone new who is interested can call Tony on 0419 991 052 for further information.
Sunday, July 7
Don't miss The Robertson Brothers 1960's TV Variety Show with special guest Simon Brook McLachlan - from the original cast of the hit musical Jersey Boys. Take a trip down memory lane with this amazing interactive live TV variety show featuring the hits from: The Beach Boys, The Monkees, Johnny Farnham, The Seekers, Bee Gees, Frankie Valli Peter, Paul & Mary, Neil Sedaka, The Hollies and The Everly Brothers. Sunday, July 7 from 2pm. Tickets are available at www.baypavilions.com.au
Monday, July 8
Learn how to upcycle your torn, tattered, stained, and stretched t-shirts into a practical new bag. Bring along a t-shirt from home or choose one that was saved from the op-shop. There will be opportunities to decorate your bag to give it extra pizazz! The workshop supports Eurobodalla Council's Climate Action Plan by reducing waste going to landfill and supporting the community to live more sustainably. 10.30am - 12.30pm at Batemans Bay Library. Booking essential at www.eventbrite.com.au
Tuesday, July 9
The Last Daughter is a poignant documentary following Brenda's quest for truth and to reconcile her fractured identity. A moving and uplifting documentary experience presented by Batemans Bay Library, come and celebrate the strength and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The film is rated (PG) and is suitable for all ages. It runs for 89 minutes. Tuesday, July 9, 2 - 4pm. Bookings through www.eventbrite.com.au
