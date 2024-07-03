Citizen scientists, bookworms, young folk and crafters - here's your what's on

Come along and hear about the vulnerable glossy black-cockatoo found in Eurobodalla. Glossy black-cockatoos are one of the most threatened cockatoo species in Australia and are currently in their breeding season. Join us for a talk and learn about where sightings of this species are occurring in Eurobodalla and how to identify them. You will also learn what you can do to help ensure these birds continue to live in our community. Broulee Public School from 6 - 7pm. For more information contact Courtney Fink-Downes on 0427 401 036