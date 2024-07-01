A range of changes come into force with the new financial year

The start of the new financial year on Monday, July 1, brings a raft of changes to the way people on the South Coast live.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said the changes included cost of living relief measures that would help thousands of households and businesses in the electorate.
They included
- Tax cuts for all 13.6 million Australian taxpayers, with an average cut of $1,405 in Gilmore.
- $300 energy bill relief for all Australian households and $325 for one million small businesses.
- An increase in Commonwealth Rent Assistance for nearly one million households.
- A freeze on the cost of PBS medicines for every Australian.
- More funding to build more homes in every part of the country.
- $3 billion in student debt waived for more than three million Australians.
- Extending the freeze on deeming rates for 876,000 income support recipients.
This comes on top of a third consecutive pay rise for 2.6 million workers, backed by the government.
Mrs Phillips said the measures built on cost of living relief the government had already delivered, such as cheaper child care, fee-free TAFE and the biggest investment in expanding bulk-billing.
"We know that people in Gilmore are under pressure right now," she said.
"That's why the Albanese Labor Government is delivering this help now, while delivering on our responsible economic plan to fight inflation and invest in future growth," she said.
"All this is part of a longer-term economic plan, helping Australians right now, working to bring down inflation and planning a Future Made in Australia.
"I'm so proud to be able to deliver these measures to assist local families, seniors and small businesses.
"I know there's still more to do and I'll keep working every day to deliver for the people of Gilmore."
Here are the major changes from July 1:
