Mayor proud of 'safe hands' budget delivered to ratepayers

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:36pm
Eurobodalla Councillors welcomed an improving financial outlook while approving the 2024-25 budget at the June council meeting.

