Narooma runners' show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community

Sunday wouldn't be Sunday in Narooma without a five kilometre dash from Bar Beach to Apex park and back, followed by a stretch and a chat.
For the final day of Pride Month Sunday, June 30, Narooma Run Club came out in all their rainbow colours in a show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Hollie-Kae Betts, the brainchild behind the run club had created something truly special, and this was her clear intention.
"I was inspired to start the Narooma Run Club because I wanted to create a space where people could come together, enjoy running, and build a sense of community," she said.
"It's not just about the physical benefits, having that social connection and being part of a community that shares your interests can be incredibly motivating and uplifting."
Meeting at 6.45am Sunday mornings, Hollie offers her runners a choice of a two, five or 10 kilometre walk or run. The free event is not timed, allowing runners and walkers the freedom to set their own pace and style.
Accompanying dogs are par for the course, as are children of all ages.
Once a month, Hollie and her team of helpers go the extra distance putting on prizes and additional events such as ice baths and yoga, with the local business community lending firm support.
The Pride Run was one such event with Sandy Souls, The Local Dalmeny, Mister and Floss, Salon Narooma, The Kinema and Salt Narooma providing the prize pool.
Coffee van Cuppa Flo were on hand to keep the runners hydrated.
Hollie believed a united community was a stronger community.
"Celebrating Pride Month is important to me because it honours the diversity, strength, and unity of the LGBTQ+ community," she said.
"Being part of this celebration helps foster a sense of belonging and community, reminding us all that we are stronger together."
