Kayak tourism operators Josh and Kate have cracked the X factor

A successful business is a heady mix of opportunity, market awareness, risk taking, risk aversion, foresight and timing.
It appeared Kate and Josh Waterson had cracked the code with their duel businesses, Region X and the Mossy Point Boat Shed.
At first glance, Josh was possibly what you'd expect from an adventure tourism guide - he had that off-beat, outdoorsy, Patagonian style that could lend itself to an alpine climber, mountain guide or indeed sea kayaker.
Josh, having completed his degree in tourism and business, spent 10 years as an expedition guide working across the world, including five summers in Patagonia. Kate joined him for some of that time.
Speaking to them both, it was apparent they possessed shrewd minds and vision that enabled them to turn a lifestyle into a very successful business.
A staple of the Eurobodalla adventure tourism scene, Region X has been operating as a kayak tour operator for more than 16 years.
Josh operated Region X out of a warehouse in Batemans Bay where he stored his extensive kayak touring equipment.
But in the early days it began in the boat shed at Mossy Point.
Located at the mouth of Tomaga river, the venue is north facing and picturesque: pelicans and rays glide around the shallows in front of the shed casting about for fisherman's leftovers.
ACM sat down with them here to discuss their vision.
The conversation began with a story from 16 years ago, when Josh "surprised" Kate with the purchase of a ramshackle boat shed, using their house deposit to do so.
Kate elaborated.
"He didn't just come home and say it," she said.
"I had just had Gypsy, I was in the hospital holding this 12-hour-old baby and he came in and said 'I've just bought a shed' and I was like 'you've what?'.
"And he reminds me, often, about how angry I was in the beginning... but it's just been the best."
Josh continued the story.
"I put the kayaks in there, and with a little stencil and a marker pen I wrote my mobile number and 'kayak hire' about this big [he indicates lettering five centimetres tall] on the wall," he said.
"And we had a cot, a couch, a pram, a gas cooker and bean bags, and it was just kids playing, naked toddlers and no customers."
Josh said he questioned his decision at times, realising that he had purchased a dilapidated shed at the end of a no through road, with no passing trade, only a "stinky boat ramp".
The scene was very different today, with an established recreational and community-filled space, the disadvantage of being off the main drag now one of the greatest draw cards.
Five years ago, they opened the Mossy Point Boat Shed Cafe out of the same boat shed that served as their kayak hire venue. The kayak hire remains and they operate side by side.
Kate's background in hospitality complemented Josh's background in business and tourism, and between them they employed 20 staff or so.
Josh said one of his greatest achievements was providing opportunity and employment for South Coast locals.
These days Region X was multifaceted, offering short kayak tours, half-day, full-day, multi-day, sea-kayaking, estuary kayaking, combined hiking and kayaking tours, snorkelling and kayaking, school groups and eco-excursions.
Recently they had expanded the business to include kayak tours further afield, including the Arctic, Ningaloo and Fiji.
Josh was excited by the buzz in the Eurobodalla right now, anticipating the opening of Mogo Trails and the opportunity this provided other tourist operators such as Region X.
"We've got our eyes on Mogo, the opportunities," he said.
"We're really excited about what it can turn the village into, and for tourism in general.
"I hope there are lots of other business opportunities, not just for us, but for anyone that's got the desire to be entrepreneurial and work in the tourist space.
"I think it's nothing but great for the shire."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.