'Nothing else like it,' Eden agent lists incredible beachfront property

With provenance dating back to colonial-era developer Benjamin Boyd, an exceptional slice of NSW coastline is up for sale.
With four decades of real estate experience across the Sapphire Coast, Glenn Brunette from Eden Realty believed 'Moutry's' at Boydtown, near Eden on the NSW Far South Coast, was an extremely rare opportunity.
"I've been an agent for over 40 years dealing on the South Coast, and from my perspective, there's nothing on the South Coast as a coastal holding that comes anywhere near as good as what this property is," Mr Brunette said.
"It has absolute beach frontage to three beaches, absolute frontage to Towamba River, ocean access for boating, amazing views, 195 acres - mostly pastoral with scattered trees and good grazing.
"And it goes right back to the original title sale to Benjamin Boyd of 1884."
Previously owned by Boydtown estate since the 1970s, Mr Brunette stated the property was significant to the history of the Far South Coast.
The original crown purchase by Benjamin Boyd in 1844 had multiple lots including South Head where Boyd's Tower resides, the location of both the chip mill and the Navy multi purpose wharf, and Lot 3, which is for sale.
The property was named after William Stewart Moutry, the superintendent of the various works Ben Boyd had across Twofold Bay. Newspaper clippings from the era suggested his unsuitability for the job and unauthorised building activities created many difficulties.
Due to its very private location within walking distance to the superb Sea Horse Inn at Boydtown, 10-minute drive to Eden, and a 30-minute drive to Merimbula Airport, the lifestyle property offered coastal beauty without being too remote from services.
While the property was vacant of buildings, Mr Brunette said there were outstanding home sites that would allow the purchaser to enjoy magnificent and panoramic ocean, beach, river and countryside views.
The property had building entitlement subject to council approval, which Mr Brunette said was applicable to all land you can build on.
Split into two zones, the first was C2 Environmental Conservation allowing the buyer to have a boat shed or jetty, but the foreshore cannot be built upon.
The second was C3 Environmental Management, which comes with a residential opportunity for dwellings and secondary dwellings, subject to council approval.
'Nerimbah' in Bermagui was the closest comparable sale along Australia's south-eastern coastline which sold for $10.5million and offered strikingly beautiful majestic sandstone cliffs and 35 acres with single beach frontage.
While a home on the coast further north at Narrawallee sold for $12 million in 2023, with the purchasers reportedly hoping to use it as a holiday home.
"We already have international inquiries, so this could go for over $10 million," Mr Brunette said.
"It's got everything with 195 acres in a spot like this with no foreshore reserves, you own it."
Lot 3, Ben Boyd Parade is for sale through expressions of interest, with a closing date of Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
