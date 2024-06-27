Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

A life of service and love - Batemans Bay loses community-minded Jacki

By Dawn Simpson
June 27 2024 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was with great sadness that we heard the news of the passing of beloved Batemans Bay community member, Jacki Harding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.