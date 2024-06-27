A life of service and love - Batemans Bay loses community-minded Jacki

It was with great sadness that we heard the news of the passing of beloved Batemans Bay community member, Jacki Harding.
Jacki passed on May 15 after a brief struggle with cancer.
Chances are if you attended a charity function, or bought a ticket for a charity event in Batemans Bay, then you came into contact with this amazing lady.
Jacalyn Scarfe was born in Adelaide in 1942, a wartime baby to Jack and Amy. She had two siblings, Caralyn and Ros.
Jacki left school when she was 14 and worked in retail at Radio Rentals, where she met her first husband Les. They had two daughters Sue and Cate.
The couple eventually parted but remained staunch friends.
In 1973, when Jacki moved back to Canberra, she met and fell in love with Roger Harding. Along with Roger came his children Nick and Lisa.
When they moved to Yass, Jacki opened a small business. 'The Cane and Pottery Shop', which was very successful.
A few years after Yass, the family moved to Batemans Bay where Jacki opened a second-hand shop called 'Arjays Treasure Chest'. Another very successful business.
Jacki typified the saying, 'If you want a job done, ask a busy person'. She could never say no.
Always involved in raising money for some project or other, she loved volunteering, parties, a social drink, travel and her garden.
A strong independent woman, her foremost love was her family, which she always made time for.
Her work with the Lions Club, the Seahawks AFL Club and the Batemans Bay Aquatic Centre will always be remembered by the local community.
Jacki had a special relationship with her daughter-in-law, Carolyn.
They were the 'dynamic duo' when it came to fundraising and received many awards, both as a team and individually, for their contribution to the Eurobodalla community.
Jacki got things done!
She persuaded local business owners for donations and prizes
Jacki could be found most days behind a table in the shopping centres selling raffle tickets, Christmas cakes or handicrafts to raise funds for various charities.
If you have enjoyed a Bunnings sausage (onions and all), Jacki either cooked it or sold it.
The Seahawks were her favourite AFL team, besides Collingwood, and she managed the canteen there for 11 years where her brownies were famous.
Never one to rest on her laurels, Jacki also volunteered for Snowy Hydro Helicopter Service, Dream and Achieve, Seaside Carnivale and Raindance.
A broken neck in 2019, during the terrifying bushfires, didn't slow her down and she continued all her volunteer work in a neck brace.
Jacki - 'Local Woman of the Year', 'Club Woman of the Year', 'Local Hero', 'Lion's Outstanding Service' - the Eurobodalla community was lucky to have you.
Fondly known as 'Nanny Jack' to many and 'Hobbit' to others, they broke the mould when Jacki was born.
Farewell Nanny Jack, Goodbye Jacki and Hoo Roo Hobbit.
Vale Jacalyn Harding.
