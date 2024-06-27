Actions or words? South Coast students asked which speaks louder

As students came together for a public speaking competition, could it have been future leaders of Australia assembled in the auditorium?
From the depth, variety and calibre of the speakers, one hoped so.
NSW Parliament approached high schools across the region to enter a public speaking competition and eight students heeded the call.
From Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley and Snowy Monaro, students were challenged with the question ''do actions speak louder than words?"
Part of the bicentennial celebrations of the NSW Legislative Council, NSW Parliament was conducting a roadshow throughout the regions, engaging with communities on "all things democracy, representation and participation".
On Thursday, June 27 it hosted the public speaking competition for Year 10, 11 and 12 students at the Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay.
The diverse assembly of students took the question posed to mind and heart, and each responded with their own take.
From the actions of Rosa Parks, to questions of integrity, to the guerilla actions of pothole painting residents, and the silent actions of a music conductor to communicate a process, every one of the speeches showcased the freedom of thought and insights of youth.
When St Peter's Anglican College Year 12 student Sunni West heard about the competition he thought it would be an amazing opportunity.
Sunni said he could not decide which spoke louder, actions or words, believing both carried their own weight in different circumstances.
Well versed in public speaking, and current school captain, ACM asked Sunni if he could see a future in politics for himself.
"I definitely can actually," Sunni said.
"I'm currently looking at a law degree at different universities to see where I could go.
"But I'm not totally set on that of course, but I am definitely thinking that's an option."
Year 11 student, and school captain, Maxine Wilson from Batemans Bay High School, spoke eloquently from personal experience stating actions often required no words.
Like Sunni, Maxine said she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.
"I thought it would be a really cool opportunity to have a go, and just enrolled for the fun," she said.
Both Sunni and Maxine were impressed by the question and the diversity of perspectives.
President of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin MLC said working with young people in the regions was the best thing about the roadshow.
"Today we saw some extraordinary future leaders, I think, of this region," he said.
"Each of the winners of the six different regions will speak in the Parliament, in the Legislative Council on the 200th anniversary - to the day - of when Parliament first sat."
"To have the future leaders of the country speaking in the Parliament on the exact day of the Bicentenary we think is pretty special."
The winner of the day was Mark Badewitz from Lumen Christi Catholic College, Pambula.
Runner-up was Molly Taylor from Snowy Mountains Christian College, Cooma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.