Second Wallaga Bridge closure to continue maintenance

The second of two planned closures of the Wallaga Lake Bridge will take place in July, as essential maintenance work pushes ahead.
Transport for NSW said crews were now preparing for the work, which will include removing and replacing the bridge superstructure.
"During this stage crews will remove large elements of the bridge, including the girders, headstocks, decking, railing and kerb, and replacing these with new, prefabricated timber," a Transport spokesperson said.
"We will have specialist crews travelling to the area from Bega, the Illawarra, Goulburn and Wagga Wagga to work around the clock to ensure the project is completed efficiently and to standard.
"If you see our crews about town, please make them feel welcome."
Work will start Monday, July 8, and be carried out seven days a week, 24 hours a day. It was expected to be completed within three weeks, weather permitting.
Once this major work was completed, the bridge will reopen under stop/slow traffic arrangements to allow the team to complete the finishing touches, including work on the guardrail and approaching pavement.
Transport for NSW said a free temporary bus service was a success during the first bridge closure, and would return for this next closure.
It said the buses kept around 140 people a week connected.
The daily service will be back from July 8 and will again run from 7am to 6pm with fixed bus stops, 'hail and ride' when safe, and services for passengers in wheelchairs.
The services will run to and from Narooma, Central Tilba, Akolele, Cobargo, Bermagui and Wallaga Lake Heights.
There will be limited space for 'park and ride' at the southern end of the bridge, and school buses will operate under the existing adjusted timetable from the first closure for the five days outside of holidays.
Motorists will be detoured via Cobargo Bermagui Road and the Princes Highway, with electronic signage in place as a guide, and drivers were advised to allow for an extra 15 to 40 minutes of travel time, depending on their journey.
Pedestrian access will be maintained across the bridge.
The latest information, including the community and school bus timetables, is available on the project website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge
Residents with questions or concerns about the revised bus timetables were encouraged to email Wallaga.Lake.Bridge@transport.nsw.gov.au.
