Rainbows, pride and women's football at its finest for Queerobodalla

Queerobodalla pride celebrations continued as Eurobodalla football clubs, teams and referees embraced the spirit of the festival.
Donning rainbow socks, face tattoos and hair ribbons, four sides of the women's football league came together Wednesday, June 26 for a pride round.
Two staggered matches brought Narooma up against Moruya Swans, and saw Moruya Royals playing Moruya Blues at Gundary Oval.
On the night, Brinja Yuin elder Aunty Patricia Ellis OAM began proceedings with a welcome to country in which she recognised the 13 major tribal groups of the Yuin people.
Councillor Alison Worthington, playing defence for the Blues, thanked the teams for embracing the spirit.
"Thank you so much for showing up for the pride round, hosted by Moruya football club and inspired by Pride Month and the Queerobodalla committee," she said.
Moruya club president Mark Ethell said the club was proud to host the event
"It's all about inclusivity, for us as a club, as parents, guardians, coaches, players and all who are involved in the club' he said
"It's great to see everyone get out and be themselves, have fun and be part of the great community that we live in down here.
"On behalf of Moruya football club, let's go out and have some fun, play hard."
Mark thanked Swans player Kathleen Patrick and the Queerobodalla committee for all their hard work.
First up Narooma met the Swans on the field and in a tight game, where time and again the Swans came up against Narooma's tenacious goalie.
A hard fought battle with Narooma scoring three goals to nil.
With three women's teams in the ladder this season, Moruya Royals played Moruya Blues, and a disappointing loss for the Blues with a final score 0 - 6.
There was plenty of cheer though, as the sides came together for a specially prepared dinner of rainbow tortillas post match.
The Queerobodalla Festival kicked off on June 2 with a Moruya riverside launch that heralded a month of LGBTQIA+ events, including Queer film screenings, rainbow yoga sessions, music retreats, Queer writing sessions and sporting events.
The festivities continue with a queer authors panel headlined by Christos Tsiolksos of The Slap and Barracuda fame, at the CWA hall in Moruya Thursday, June 27 at 5pm. Tickets are available through Moruya Books and on the door.
