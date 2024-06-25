Fungi Feastival's photography winners on display in Cobargo

Wonderful images of fungi with a "wow" factor have been named winners in a South Coast photography competition.
With fungi photography growing in popularity across Eurobodalla and Bega Valley, the Fungi Feastival received nearly 300 entries to the 2024 competition.
The photo competition was inspired by Fungi Feastival's co-founder Josh Whitworth and coordinated by photographer Andrew Larkin.
Fungi Feastival's photo competition had two rounds, the first round was judged in March and the second round this month. Rob Evans, a local professional photographer from Pambula was selected to judge the entries.
The winner of the open division of round two was Jeanette Robben with a fungi photo taken in Batemans Bay.
The runner-up was Catherine Le Bars with a photo taken in Narooma.
"The open division was a difficult task with a large number of very good images," Rob said.
"There were plenty that hit the mark either technically or artistically, but fewer that successfully combined the two.
"The top 21 images were then reviewed for a 'wow' factor from 1-5 based on envy that I hadn't taken them myself!
"The winner and runner up are the strongest images in a very, very strong field and combine excellent technique with an interesting and artistically presented image."
Gemma Saarinen was named the winner of the round two youth division, with a photo taken in Wyndham.
"Gemma's image has a clever composition based on focus, bokeh and depth that leads the viewer into the fungal world," Rob said.
Last month, round one winners Jeanette Robben and Ben Smyth received copies of fungi ecologist, writer and photographer Alison Pouliot's fungi books.
Internationally renowned fungi photographers Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak are visiting for Fungi Feastival and they reviewed the top 20 per cent of both round one and two entries to select the champion winning images.
The grand champion winner was an image taken by Sonia Grothe. The runner-up was Jeanette Robben's round two winning image.
A highly commended photo, taken with an iPhone by Geraldine Hunt, struck a chord with Steve and Catherine.
The Fungi Feastival would like to thank their supporters for donating prizes - Alison Pouliot for fungi books, Aussie Mushroom Supplies for mushroom kits, and Gulaga Gold for truffle hunts.
To celebrate the images submitted for the Feastival's fungi photo competition, an exhibition will be running for the duration of the Fungi Feastival at The Living Room at Cobargo Commons.
The winning photos, plus other outstanding entries, will be on display.
You can also enjoy a truffle toastie at Coco and stop in at The Lazy Lizard Gallery to see its fungi-themed artwork.
The fungi photography exhibition is open 9am to 2pm from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Fungi Feastival thanked Mumbulla Community Foundation for its grant to support the visit of international fungi film makers and photographers Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak.
Fungi Feastival events continue until July 21. For event dates, times and tickets visit www.fungifeastival.com.au.
