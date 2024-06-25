Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Narooma Navy officer vying for 'Ultimate Champion' title at Warrior Games

By Staff Reporters
June 26 2024 - 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lieutenant Kirby Watts will tell you herself that she only knows two speeds - full throttle or nothing at all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.