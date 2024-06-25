Personal tragedy and a careers talk - what led new recruits to the thin blue line

A personal tragedy inspired Probationary Constable Tevita Tuivaga to become a police officer.
In 2022 his cousin was hit by a car and died while crossing Appin Road.
He and Probationary Constable Tuivaga were both 18 at the time, and were "really close".
While the death devastated the family, "Seeing the way police handled the situation inspired me," he said.
It was a big change for the young man with Fijian heritage, who grew up in Campbelltown.
"We used to be afraid of cops," Probationary Constable Tuivaga said.
"[Now] I want to be a role model for the young islander kids, in fact all kids," he said.
Probationary Constable Tuivaga is one of four new police officers assigned to the South Coast Police District after graduating from the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, June 21, and is set to start work in Batemans Bay.
His three classmates - Probationary Constables Jack Arnold, Jayda Amidzovski and India Claridge - have all been assigned to the Nowra station.
All three are from the Shellharbour area, and Probationary Constables Amidzovski and Claridge have been friends for several years, leading to them joining the force together.
Both said they wanted to become police officers since they were young.
"It was just seeing them out working in the community when I was younger, and I've always wanted to be one of them," Probationary Constable Claridge said.
The 20-year-old has previously worked in food service and traffic control, and is looking forward to the next few year working in general duties, exploring the range of specialised fields open to police officers.
Probationary Constable Amidzovski said she used to dress up as a police officer when she was in primary school, and was happy to have the chance to pursue her dreams.
"A part of me has always wanted to keep the streets as safe as I possibly can, and to give back to my community," she said.
After previously working in nursing, the 19-year-old said she was looking forward to dealing with "a job that's very different every day".
Probationary Constable Arnold said a presentation from a police officer when he was in high school.
The 20-year-old said he had been struggling to find a direction but, "The way he explained it just seemed like the right thing to do."
Probationary Constable Arnold said he was interested in "The range of things they get to do, like helping people, different sort of jobs, and then moving on to different units later on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.