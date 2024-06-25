739 Candelo-Bega Road, Candelo

This meticulously maintained five-acre property exemplifies quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
"It offers a perfect rural lifestyle, with sensational views down onto the river, and without the hassle of difficult to manage acres," said Rob Schadel, real estate agent.
"It's ready for you to move in to and enjoy. Everything is set-up well, spacious, and easy to care for."
The smooth tree-lined driveway welcomes you to a residence that exceeds all expectations.
With four bedrooms, including a main with an expansive ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, and an additional three-way bathroom, there is space for the whole family.
The layout features two spacious living areas, a sunroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with modern conveniences and a generous pantry.
Bask in the warmth and enjoy the functionality of these spaces, which capture a north-facing outlook of the Bega River and mountains.
The dining area, complete with a cosy wood-fire, doubles as a second living space and is perfect for retreating to while maintaining a connection with the main living area.
Outside, a substantial shed provides ample storage, while the fully fenced grounds include a secure yard, an entertainment area, a large concrete tank, and an additional shed.
The property also features solar panels, sheep yards and a race.
