Baby it's cold outside - but just get out there

David Hobson and Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years. From vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another's worlds and always thought, "Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?" So here's their chance to see whether the grass is a little greener. It's a unique and hilarious experiment that promises to enthral and entertain.Colin Lane, Comedian/Professional Show Off is best known as the Lano from Lano and Woodley. David Hobson, tenor & composer, is one of Australia's best-known award-winning Opera performers. At the Bay Pavilions form 7.30pm tickets are available at www.baypavilions.com.au

