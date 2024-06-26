Baby it's cold outside - but just get out there

Thursday, June 27
Potential councillor candidates can attend this information session to find out what it's like to be a councillor. Attendees will learn about the role and responsibilities and other key areas. You don't have to have already decided you want to run to attend this session, and there will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions. If you can't attend, an information package for potential councillor candidates will be available to download after the information session. From 5.30 - 7.30pm at Eurobodalla council chambers. Book your place by phone 4474 7485 or email elections@esc.nsw.gov.au.
Thursday, June 27
As part of a host of exciting events throughout 2024 to celebrate the Bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council - Australia's oldest legislative body, also known as the Parliament's Upper House.This is a FREE community workshop. From how laws are made, to committee inquiries into issues affecting communities across the state, learn the surprising ins-and-outs of Parliament from the very people who keep the wheels turning at the Legislative Council. Light refreshments will be provided. Held at Bay Pavilions, choose from six sessions on the day. Bookings can be made through Eventbrite.
Tika Robinson's unique ceramic fungus sculptural works capture the links between decay and regeneration that fungi produce. They explore the effect that different clay, glaze and inks create in the works. Tika Robinson grew up on a cattle and truffle farm in rural NSW. She attended UNSW Art and Design, completing a Fine Arts degree with Honours. She is currently exploring ceramic fungus sculptural works with an ink element. This exhibition is showing at Batemans Bay library and is open during library hours 10am - 4pm. For more information visit www.fungifeastival.com.au/event-details/art-exhibition-tika-robinsons-ceramic-fungi-sculpture-batemans-bay
David Hobson and Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years. From vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another's worlds and always thought, "Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?" So here's their chance to see whether the grass is a little greener. It's a unique and hilarious experiment that promises to enthral and entertain.Colin Lane, Comedian/Professional Show Off is best known as the Lano from Lano and Woodley. David Hobson, tenor & composer, is one of Australia's best-known award-winning Opera performers. At the Bay Pavilions form 7.30pm tickets are available at www.baypavilions.com.au
Bec Taylor and the Lyrebirds are a five-piece alt-country pop band from Canberra. a five-piece alt-country pop band from Canberra, they are a band with incredible musical chemistry, with soaring harmonies and a rich instrumentation of guitars, piano, drums, bass, banjo, mandolin, and occasional cello parts, which complement Bec's heartfelt songwriting. Smokey Saturdays are free entry and family friendly. Bookings can be made via 02) 4471 5618. Smokey Dan's, Tomakin
Sunday, June 30
From Oscar winning director Alex Gibney comes 'In Restless Dreams: the music of Paul Simon'. The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon - one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock 'n roll. Screening for two days only at the Kinema, Narooma, don't miss your chance to see this music documentary. 4pm both days.
Join Hollie and the gang for a vibrant and fun-filled celebration of Pride Month at the Pride Fun Run & Picnic. Celebrate love, diversity, and community in a day packed with activities and joy. There will be a best dressed contest, temporary tattoos and face painting, chalk art, community picnic, coffee, community giveaway and of course a run. Meet at Bar Beach, Narooma at 7am. This event is free but a gold coin donation is welcomed.
An intensive fungi photography workshop with Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak. What's not to love about photographing fungi? These beautiful sculptural organisms are incredibly colourful and diverse and the perfect characters for a photographic portrait in nature. In this workshop, master fungi photographer and his partner in life and fungi, filmmaker Catherine Marciniak, will teach you how to get the best photograph of a mushroom with the camera you have in your bag, whether that is the top-of-the-line digital camera or your mobile phone. At Eurobodalla Botanic Gardens from 11:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Book tickets at www.fungifeastival.com.au
Join our Library and Sustainability teams for a fabulous sourdough workshop. Create your own sourdough pizza in our woodfired oven. This sourdough workshop is open to adults and young people aged 12+, no matter their skill level. Attendees aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Learn about the importance of home-made food, how baking sourdough can save you money and the environment, and how even the busiest can find time to bake sourdough. At Moruya Library from 3.30 - 5.30pm. Bookings at www.eventbrite.com.au
Wednesday, July 3
An amazing one night only, fungi-based, four course dinner in conjunction with the Fungi Feastival. This dinner at The Drom will be using locally grown mushrooms and truffles alongside other fungi-based ingredients. 6 - 9pm at the Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. With limited seats, book quickly to avoid missing out. www.fungifeastival.com.au/
