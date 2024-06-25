Remembering Maria Russell, 'a woman of magnificent physique'

June 28, 1924
The successful tenderers for the lease of Mrs Collett's Mungerarie farms for three years were: - Mr T Berriman, "Home Farm"; Mr R Spinks, "Midlands"; Mr J Millikin, "Arranmore"; Mr DH Lavis, "Oakover." The leasees take possession on 1st August next.
The engagement is announced of Linda, only daughter of Mr and Mrs W Willcocks, of "Nettlewood," Narooma, to Dr Leslie T Jobbins, of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Camperdown, and son of Mr and Mrs T Jobbins, of Marrar.
Another link connecting old Moruya with the present was severed on Tuesday, 24th inst., when one of the grand old pioneers, in the person of Mrs Maria Russell, passed peacefully away at her residence at Wamban, surrounded by her devoted family.
Mrs Russell was born at Ballynahinch, County Galway, Ireland, on 13th May, 1833, thus she had attained the grand old age of 91 years. She was the daughter of Mr Robert Wilson, of the Irish Constabulary, and of Mrs Wilson (nee Elizabeth St John).
In the year 1840, when seven years of age, she came to Australia with her parents, who settled at Broulee, Mr Wilson having been appointed manager of the late Captain Oldrey's estate.
Mr Wilson and his son left Broulee in an open boat on their periodical trip to Moruya, but neither occupants nor boat was ever seen again, it being surmised that the boat foundered and those on board drowned.
After her marriage with Mr Richard Russell (who predeceased her many years ago) the young couple went to live at the Burra, where Mr Russell followed farming pursuits. Of the union there were seven children; four of whom predeceased the mother. After the death of her husband, Mrs Russell moved to Kiora where she reared her large and highly respected family.
She was a woman of magnificent physique, always enjoying excellent health, a remarkable feature of her life being that she never required medical attention until she was 81 years of age.
She leaves two sons, Messrs Frank and Arthur, and one daughter, Miss Laura Russell who are left to mourn the loss of a devoted mother. She is survived by 22 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. The remains were interred in the Methodist portion of the Kiora cemetery on Thursday.
