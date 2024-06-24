Site prep underway for Eurobodalla Regional Hospital

Preparations are underway ahead of an imminent start to construction of Eurobodalla's new hospital.
Passers-by may have noticed the arrival of construction equipment at the Moruya site of the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
Work to prepare the site will include the installation of sheds, construction of erosion and sediment basins, and an ancillary road to facilitate construction access.
The site establishment now underway was in preparation for main works in coming weeks.
Multiplex Constructions was awarded the main works contract to deliver the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, which will provide the community with a range of expanded and contemporary health services.
Clinicians, staff and the community have been engaged in the planning and design process, which was expected to support more than 600 direct jobs during construction and hundreds of indirect jobs over the life of the project.
Member for Bega Michael Holland said it was exciting to see work starting on the site.
"I drive past it every time I come to town. It's great to see," Dr Holland said.
"I was probably first to see the port-a-loos arrive, which meant something was going to happen. Then I saw the heavy equipment arrive.
"It was all dependent on the major works contract being awarded and now that has been being awarded, we have certainty of commencement of works."
Dr Holland said an actual main works "ground-breaking" would likely happen in July, with the hospital estimated to be open in 2027.
"Multiplex has done many other hospital developments and delivered on time," he said.
The new $330million Eurobodalla Regional Hospital will include:
Community members interested in working on the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital will be encouraged to attend drop-in information sessions at a later date, to hear about opportunities to be part of the workforce for the new project.
For the more information about the project visit, eurobodallahs.health.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.